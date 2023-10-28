University of Calgary researcher wins $1 million research prize for innovative work on spinal cord injuries

A University of Calgary researcher has won $1 million to put toward spinal cord injury research.

Associate professor Aaron Phillips has received the second annual Hopewell M-I-N-D (Maximizing Innovation in Neuroscience Discovery) Prize.

Finalists were chosen by an international panel of experts, from institutions such as Harvard Medical School, the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Phillips' project was selected for its potential to reduce damage and support recovery after a spinal cord injury.

The prize was created in 2021 as part of a $10 million commitment from Calgary philanthropist Sanders Lee, the founder of the Hopewell group of companies.

The research will benefit The Hotchkiss Brain Institute.

“The Hopewell MIND prize is a key example of the school of medicine and the University of Calgary’s commitment to and celebration of innovation," said Hotchkiss Brain Institute director Dr. David Park, in a release.

"Our focus on innovation supports our researchers and trainees," Park added. "It guides our researchers in becoming entrepreneurs and strengthens our ties with our community partners – people who invest in risk and give to discovery research."

"I am so grateful to the Hotchkiss Brain Institute and (philanthropist) Sanders Lee for supporting our innovative research, which is at a critical point where this injection of funding will turn this bold idea into something that changes lives," said Phillips.

"The M.I.N.D. Prize," he added, "is a tremendous boost that will help our lab to conduct transformative research in medicine."