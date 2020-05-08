CALGARY -- A research team led by experts at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine have seen encouraging results from a newly adopted method of testing for the novel coronavirus that produces results in short order and without a need for high-tech equipment.

The loop mediated amplification (LAMP) technique detects the presence of viral genetic material in saliva samples or nasal/throat samples collected by swab.

The testing results appear in 30 minutes and the process does not require reagents that are currently in short supply.

"Results from this method can be seen with the naked eye, the chemicals required are easier to access and do not require refrigeration," explained Dr. Dylan Pillai, study lead and clinical researcher, in a statement released Friday.

While high-tech equipment is not required for the testing method, the process does require small lab items. The research team, which includes experts from the University of Washington and Illucidx Inc., is attempting to develop a hand-held cartridge test that would remove the need for lab items. The team hopes to have a working model of the device ready by the end of 2020.

The LAMP technique has been used to detect malaria in patients in lower, middle-income countries.

While the results have been promising, additional research and validation are required before the test can be made widely available for use in Canada and abroad.

"We’re in the midst of a pandemic. We’ve validated the process and found that the test shows greater than 97 per cent accuracy compared to other molecular methods. It’s very important to get this information out so others can benefit," said Pillai.

"Any clinical laboratory can adopt this method into its workflow now. We know for some places in the world, testing large numbers of people is difficult – this simplifies the process and makes it accessible."

Funding support for the research has been provided by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Genome Canada and University of Calgary/Alberta Health Services Clinical Research Fund.