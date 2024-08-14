University of Calgary rocket team brings home first prize at international competition
The Student Organization for Aerospace Research team (SOAR) comprises 93 students from the University of Calgary's Schulich School of Engineering.
In June, the team placed first in its division at the Intercollegiate Rocket Competition in New Mexico.
"We won our category in this competition," said Aiden Ballard, SOAR team captain.
"That means we were the best 10,000-foot hybrid (engine rocket) at the event, which is a good feeling even for me. In the grand scheme of things, I haven't been on this project that long. It's been three years in the making."
Ballard says the SOAR team comprises seven or so sub-teams, each of which handles different aspects of the build.
"We have avionics hardware, avionics software, there's a propulsion team, there's an airframe team, there's a manufacturing team, there's a simulation team for making sure our flight goes as we expect," Ballard said.
"Any one component of this rocket is enough to make our heads spin. Each of these sub-teams are like 10 or 15 people responsible for only one part of the rocket and even then, it takes years of design and testing and manufacturing."
There were upward of 6,000 people from around the world competing and Ballard says there was a lot of camaraderie amongst teams.
"We had valve problems down there. We had a few teams come to us with some spare parts that they had," he said.
"We did the same for a team from Warsaw, Poland. They were having some issues with their altimeters that we offered to try and help fix.
Everyone just wants to see each other fly, there's a competitive spirit but at the end of the day, would you rather get a few more points or see another rocket fly?
"That's an easy decision for most of us."
Mia Mrljic heads the propulsion team and has been on SOAR for three years.
She was impressed at being surrounded by people with the same passion.
"Oh man, I got to see the launch for the first time after three years of work," she said.
"It was awesome. ... I can't really describe it. Nothing compares to seeing three years of really hard work kind of work and go up there and definitely, it boosted my commitment to the field and I want to do this for a long time."
Mrljic says the team's rocket is a hybrid and the engine burns for just seven seconds to reach altitude.
"We have a liquid oxidizer and a solid fuel," she said.
"The reason for that is it's kind of more accessible to students, a bit safer, unlike liquid rockets, so a lot of student teams will do hybrids instead of liquids.
"Basically what happens is there is a fuel drain with a big bore in the middle, so we fill this and pressurize it to about 700 PSI and then we open a main engine valve, which releases the oxidizer into the fuel grain, which is the time we light igniters and propel the rocket."
Jesse Gerbrandt is the software lead on the project.
He says he was holding his breath at the launch and then experienced a moment of relief at lift-off.
"You're so nervous, you don't know if your stuff is going to work and then it finally goes up and it's like you can calm down and just enjoy it," he said.
Gerbrandt has eight on his team who are responsible for building a communication system to "talk" to the rocket and he says many other teams were interested in what they designed and built.
"I think we just had a really advanced and complex system compared to a lot of people," he said.
"A lot of stuff, people have never seen before. … On some of the simpler, basic rockets, you don't need as much electronics but something like this, you definitely do."
Jerry Wang is VP of manufacturing and was part of the crew at the rocket right before lift-off.
"We did the final arming of the rocket and running through the checklist, arming the rocket," he said.
"Then, just kind of taking it all in before walking away and clearing everything to watch it fly. It's an incredible feeling."
Wang and his crew build what they can at the university, which has an extensive machine shop.
"There's very little that we can't do in-house," he said.
"Just the big metal tubes that are a bit too long for us, one of our sponsors just took care of that for us but everything else is made by us here."
The team brought home a trophy and now has bragging rights until next year's competition.
"A lot of us definitely want to end up in aerospace and it'd be amazing to work on something commercial," Wang said.
"Like one of the large rocket companies. That's kind of the dream."
You can learn more about SOAR here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
WATCH U.S. judge hands defendant 558 days in jail for profanity-laced tirade
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced a man to 558 days in jail for contempt after the defendant's profanity-laced tirade.
Parks Canada says visitors no longer welcome when Jasper residents return on Friday
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, Parks Canada has announced.
WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for 'foreseeable future'
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
'God works in mysterious ways': Wedding ring lost 61 years ago found on farm
Just two months after the couple was married in 1963, Glenn Gregory lost his wedding ring, and the couple was never able to find it. Now 61 years later, and just months after Glenn passed, his wife Barbara found the ring.
Guardian Caps prevent football-related head injuries and are growing in popularity
At a quick glance, Guardian Caps are an oversized padded protective covering for football helmets that give players a much different appearance, compared to the look of traditional helmets.
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police release images of suspect SUV in November killings of father, son
Edmonton police have released photos of a vehicle they suspect is involved in the double homicide of an Edmonton man and his son at a southside gas station in November last year.
-
Edmonton man shot dead by police after stabbing officer during search warrant: EPS
An Edmonton man was shot dead by police early Wednesday morning after he stabbed an officer, Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
-
Arguments on sanctions against Medicine Hat’s mayor heard by judge
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Vancouver
-
Death of man found in Maple Ridge 2 months ago now considered homicide, IHIT called in
Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a man found dead in Maple Ridge more than two months ago.
-
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
-
Suspect charged for allegedly smashing woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect charged for allegedly smashing woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.
-
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
-
Edited photos, virtual staging should void contract for home purchase, B.C. man argues
A B.C. man who backed out on a deal to buy a house after he realized online photos of it were edited and virtually staged has been ordered to pay a penalty for rescinding the contract.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck is appealing for another chance to prove he didn't murder his wife
A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
'Historic moment': Sask. coach for Team Germany returns from Olympics
Connor Jay is back on home court, returning from coaching on the world stage. Jay was the assistant coach for Germany's 5x5 women's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.
Regina
-
'The start of something': Here's how this Sask. town is attracting new residents with a $30,000 incentive
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
-
Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
'Disgraceful': Ontario's opposition demands Doug Ford apologize for animal hospital joke about overflow patients
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
-
CNE head voices concern for future of fair amid plans to shrink usable space at Exhibition Place
The head of the CNE is expressing concern that the city's plans for Exhibition Place could shrink the space available for the annual fair to a size that would put its revenue in jeopardy.
-
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Montreal
-
Severe thunderstorm warning: More heavy rain possible for Montreal
Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police step up patrols as Kirkland residents worry over string of crimes
Montreal police are investigating a string of crimes that have hit the City of Kirkland in recent weeks. The crimes occurred on the same section of the typically quiet Beaubois street, and the motive remains unclear.
-
Montreal flood: What to do with your garbage, city by city
Municipalities across the Greater Montreal area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.
Atlantic
-
Ernesto gains hurricane strength, starts move northward towards Bermuda
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire forces Manitoba community to evacuate
A northern Manitoba community has been forced to evacuate due to the threat of a wildfire.
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Crown stays charges against former Winnipeg gym teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
A former gym teacher who was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student has had those charges stayed by the Crown.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
Chipotle to open second Ottawa location this fall
The popular fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be serving up burritos and tacos in Stittsville.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Investigation concludes northern Ont. police likely saved woman’s life
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has cleared police in Thunder Bay in a case in which a woman going through a psychotic episode suffered from serious self-inflicted wounds.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Barrie
-
Attempted murder charge laid in Midland hit-and-run
Two people face criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Midland.
-
Dog stolen from front lawn in Barrie's west end reunited with owner
A dog that police said had been stolen from a front yard late Wednesday morning in a west-end neighbourhood has been reunited with its owner.
-
Volunteer firefighters rescue dog from 25-foot well
The Inter-Township Fire Department rescued a large dog that had fallen down a 25-foot well on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Ont. man wanted for attempted abduction of woman in Wellesley Township
A man wanted for the attempted abduction of a Wellesley, Ont. woman on Tuesday has now been identified.
-
Should you be worried about QR payment systems at Waterloo Region parking lots?
Concerns have been raised about a new parking app used at lots in Waterloo Region.
-
'Disgraceful': Ontario's opposition demands Doug Ford apologize for animal hospital joke about overflow patients
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
London
-
Corus cuts jobs at London's AM980, closes Hamilton station
More media layoffs coming down the pipe at Corus in London. Global News AM980 eliminated two full time and two part time positions on Wednesday.
-
Woodstock residents fight to save several outdoor aquatics facilities
On a hot summers day – the only outdoor pool in Woodstock sits empty. Last year, city council decided repairing the Lions pool was too costly.
-
Unclaimed London Ont. ticket wins $500,000 Lotto Max draw
Check your lottery numbers, last night’s draw could see a big winner in our own backyard.
Windsor
-
Windsor Diving Club making waves
The Windsor Diving Club is making waves as one member has made a big achievement.
-
Howard Avenue to be closed
Howard Avenue will be closed to traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 19.
-
Two men charged with sexually assaulting teen girls
Windsor police have charged two men related to the alleged sexual assault of two teen girls.