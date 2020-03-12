LETHBRIDGE -- The University of Lethbridge is preparing contingency plans for the COVID-19 virus, engaging all areas of campus through its emergency response plan, to ensure the safety of both students and staff.

While several post-secondary institutions in Canada are moving to online classes due to COVID-19, the University of Lethbridge is still hoping it won't have to take those drastic measures.

Instead their focus remains on implementing preventative preparation tactics.

U of L President Mike Mahon said he wants to assure students and the public that issue is being taken seriously, and that the U of L considers its response to COVID-19 to be of the utmost importance.

“It’s important to understand that we are working very closely with the key partners of course," said Mahon. " Alberta Health Services or other university and college partners both here in the city as well as around the province of Alberta."

Caretaking services have stepped up cleaning practices and the university has add 10 more countries to its non-recommended travel advisory, in addition to recommending employees and students avoid all non-essential travel.

The university hasn't cancelled any of its sporting events as of yet, but they have suspended some of their recruiting teams in countries where COVID-19 is prominent.

Campus Security Doug Mackie said the U of L is in the process of making a health registry for staff, students and facility to access, along with an online event registry.