A member of the Calgary Police Service has been cleared to return to active duty after a charge against him was dismissed due to the Crown’s belief a conviction was unlikely.

Constable Adam Massart was charged in October of 2017 with unlawfully pointing a firearm in connection with his alleged actions during an October 2016 traffic stop in southwest Calgary.

Massart and another uniformed CPS officer were in an unmarked CPS unit when a person in another vehicle allegedly made an obscene gesture towards them. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect vehicle momentarily stopped before the driver allegedly drove a few car lengths ahead.

Massart allegedly drew his service firearm while approaching the suspect vehicle on foot and pointed the weapon at the driver for several seconds.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identity not disclosed, was arrested and a ticket was issued for stunting.

Katherine Thompson, a Crown prosecutor spokesperson confirms the charge against Massart was dismissed on May 8, 2018.

“The Crown is required to assess the reasonable likelihood of conviction throughout the entire process,” said Thompson in a statement to CTV. “As a result, after hearing all the evidence in the Crown’s case, the Crown could no longer sustain a reasonable likelihood of conviction in this particular case and invited a dismissal.”

Calgary Police Service officials confirm the 31-year-old officer has been cleared to return to active duty.