Unresponsive man pulled from Bow River hospitalized in critical condition

An investigation is underway after an unresponsive man was pulled from the Bow River Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., police responded to a report that a man was floating in the Bow near the Crowchild Trail N.W. overpass.

Calgary Fire Department crews helped to pull the man from the river and he was transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, a police spokesperson said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.