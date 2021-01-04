CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney has announced the resignation of several prominent UCP members from their committee roles in response to their international travel over the holidays amidst the pandemic.

Kenney took to social media Monday afternoon to announce he has accepted the resignation of Tracy Allard (Grande Prairie) from her role as municipal affairs minister and that Jamie Huckabay had, at the premier's request, stepped down from his role as chief of staff.

Allard has been criticized for travelling to Hawaii over the holidays while Huckabay's decision to visit the United Kingdom has been heavily scrutinized as their respective trips came while the province encouraged people to stay home.

Kenney says Ric McIver will serve as the interim minister of municipal affairs and Larry Kaumeyer, the premier's principal secretary, will serve as interim chief of staff.

The premier says MLA Jeremy Nixon has resigned from his role as parliamentary secretary for civil society and MLA Jason Stephan has resigned from the treasury board.

Tanya Fir, Pat Rehn and Tany Yao have lost their legislature committee responsibilities. Fir (Calgary-Peigan) visited Las Vegas, Nevada over the holidays while Yao (Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo) and Rehn (Lesser Slave Lake) took separate trips to Mexico.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.