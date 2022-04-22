Vaccine backlash: Calgary oil giant facing dozens of lawsuits from former employees over COVID-19 shot

CNRL is a massive oil producer, with more than 9,000 employees around the world and its value just surpassed $100 billion for the first time. But it's also facing a revolt from staff who wouldn't get vaccinated - many are suing for lost wages and benefits, in some cases demanding well over $1 million each, reflecting the high salaries common in the industry.

