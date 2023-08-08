Vegas Golden Knights goaltending duo bring Stanley Cup to Calgary

Two Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders who played a part in securing the franchise’s first Stanley Cup this past June will have their day with the cup in Calgary.

Adin Hill, 27, and Logan Thompson, 26, both played parts in the Knights season and eventual run to the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.

Hill played his minor hockey in Calgary and one season for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s (AJHL) Calgary Canucks.

Thompson was born in Calgary and also spent time in the AJHL with Grande Prairie.

Hill went 11-4-0 in the playoffs, while Thompson played 37 games for the Knights during the regular season.

Both will show off the cup to fans at Cardel Rec. South in Shawnessy from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pair will not be signing personal autographs, but ask you make a donation of $5 to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

A signed 5x7 photo of Logan and Adin will be provided to everyone who donates.