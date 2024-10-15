CALGARY
    • Vehicle burnouts believed to have started fire on bridge in southeast Alberta: RCMP

    The bridge near Bindloss, Alta., is seen in this undated photo. (MD of Acadia #34/Facebook) The bridge near Bindloss, Alta., is seen in this undated photo. (MD of Acadia #34/Facebook)
    Police believe vehicle burnouts caused a bridge to catch fire near Bindloss, Alta., late last month.

    RCMP are asking for help from the public as it investigates the incident that occurred between Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 6 a.m., on the bridge at NW 25-22-3 W4.

    "It is believed that a vehicle or vehicles were doing burnouts on the bridge which later caught fire, causing structural damages," RCMP said in a Monday news release.

    Anyone with information about this mischief investigation can contact Oyen RCMP at 403-664-3505. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or through the P3 Tips app.

    Bindloss is located approximately 327 kilometres east of Calgary.

