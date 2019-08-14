“I did not want to kill that child.”

That recording of Allan Perdomo Lopez’s voice has been a key piece of evidence in the trial to determine whether he’s guilty of killing his five-year-old grandson, Emilio, in 2015.

A judge is expected to make his final verdict Wednesday morning for the 59-year-old Calgary man charged with manslaughter.

The trial heard that Emilio died of a blunt-force brain injury after he came to Canada from Mexico with his family, for a better life.

The recording of Perdomo’s voice was submitted as evidence by the Crown after Calgary police had placed listening devices inside the home, vehicle, and bedroom of the accused.

Perdomo’s defence lawyer, Darren Mahoney, says the remark of his client was not a confession and that the Crown cherry-picked segments of the recordings to construct its story.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld has been reviewing the evidence without a jury.

Court heard the boy was taken to hospital unconscious on July 9, 2015 and underwent emergency brain surgery.

Emilio didn’t wake up from surgery and died eight days later.

In the Crown’s closing arguments, prosecutor Shane Parker said Emilio came to Canada for a better life, but was instead abused by his grandfather for weeks.

Court was shown photos of bruises and scars on various parts of Emilio’s body. Those same injuries were not visible in other photos of the child from when he was previously in Mexico.

The defence is suggesting Neufeld could draw other conclusions that the death was an accident or that someone else in the household may have assaulted the boy.

Perdomo’s wife, Carolina Perdomo, was originally charged in the case earlier this year, but that charge was later stayed.

A verdict for this case is expected at 8:30 a.m. at the Calgary Courts Centre.