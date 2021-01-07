CALGARY -- Calgary police tell CTV News that a man who died after he was struck by a vehicle on Deerfoot Trail Wednesday night was a victim of a tragic accident.

Emergency crews responded to a location south of the Glenmore Trail interchange shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told CTV News Thursday that he was in the middle of removing some furniture that had fallen onto the road when he was struck.

The driver of the car remained on scene. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

Southbound Deerfoot Trail was closed between Glenmore Trail and the Southland Drive overpass for several hours but has since reopened.