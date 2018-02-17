The young victim of a tragic incident at Castle Mountain Ski Resort last week has now been identified.

At about 11:30 a.m. on February 13, EMS was called to the ski resort for an incident involving a 11-year-old girl who had struck a pole near one of the hills.

The girl was wearing a helmet but unfortunately suffered serious head injuries in the incident.

She was taken to hospital in Calgary where she later died.

An obituary posted online has identified her as Maryn Christensen, who was visiting the resort along with her Grade 5 class from Canyon Elementary School.

Maryn's funeral scheduled to take place on Monday February 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pincher Creek.

Maryn is survived by her parents and a younger sister.