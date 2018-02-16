A 36-year-old man has died in hospital after suffering severe injuries in a February 9 avalanche outside Golden, B.C.

According to officials with the Golden/Field RCMP detachment, the man was injured after a slide was triggered near Hospital Creek, north of the Golden townsite, in the afternoon hours of Friday, February 9.

Members of Golden and District Search and Rescue were deployed to the scene after the man was buried in three metre deep snow following the slide and extricated by bystanders who were well-versed in avalanche survival techniques.

Search and Rescue volunteers administered first aid and the man was removed from the hill and transported by ambulance to the Golden Hospital. A STARS Air Ambulance crew airlifted the man from Golden to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. The nature of the man's injuries has not been confirmed.

On February 16, RCMP confirmed the man had succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The BC Coroner's Service has launched an investigation into the matter.

RCMP officials encourage all backcountry users to check weather and avalanche conditions before visiting mountainous areas.