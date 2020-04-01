CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released the name of the man killed in a northeast neighbourhood Monday morning as the search for a woman who is believed to have information in connection with the death continues.

Following an autopsy, the deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Aaron Elliot Castle.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to the 5700 block of 18th Avenue N.E. — in the community of Pineridge — following reports of gunshots.

A severely injured man was located in the area. He died on scene as a result of his injuries.

According to police, Castle's death followed an altercation that occurred at a home. On the morning of the incident, CPS officials confirmed the victim had been fatally shot.

Investigators continue to search for a woman who is believed to have information regarding the fatal shooting. Police have received tips regarding the whereabouts of 33-year-old Cody Edith Bradburn but, as of Wednesday afternoon, she had not been located.

Cody Edith Bradburn (CPS)

Anyone who has information about the shooting or Bradburn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.