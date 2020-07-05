Advertisement
Victim of Thursday night motorcycle crash identified
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 4:01PM MDT
Indy Kang died when his motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle on July 2. (Facebook)
CALGARY -- The victim of a motorcycle crash Thursday night is being remembered fondly by friends on Facebook.
Indy Kang died when his motorcycle collided into a parked vehicle on California Boulevard N.E. at about 10 p.m. on July 2.
Police say Kang lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the other vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.