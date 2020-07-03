Advertisement
Motorcyclist dead after hitting parked car in Monterey Park
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 6:53AM MDT
CPS members survey the scene following a July 2 crash on California Blvd. N.E. that left a motorcyclist dead
CALGARY -- One man is dead following a Thursday night crash in a northeast neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to California Boulevard N.E., in the community of Monterey Park, at around 10 p.m. after a motorcycle collided with a parked car.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
No other injuries have been reported.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.