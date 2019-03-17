Family and friends of a local man, who was among the 157 people who died in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster last week was remembered at a gathering at City Hall on Sunday.

Derick Lwugi, a father of three and former city employee, was honoured, along with all the other victims of the plane crash, during a candlelight vigil.

Supporters said prayers and sang hymns for the 53-year-old and pledged that his family would be properly supported during their time of grief.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help his family with the costs of a funeral.

A memorial service for Lwugi will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the First Assembly Church on March 23.