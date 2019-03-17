CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Vigil held for Calgary victim of Ethiopian Airlines crash
Derick Lwugi was among the 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff on March 10, 2019.
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:25PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:30PM MDT
Family and friends of a local man, who was among the 157 people who died in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster last week was remembered at a gathering at City Hall on Sunday.
Derick Lwugi, a father of three and former city employee, was honoured, along with all the other victims of the plane crash, during a candlelight vigil.
Supporters said prayers and sang hymns for the 53-year-old and pledged that his family would be properly supported during their time of grief.
A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help his family with the costs of a funeral.
A memorial service for Lwugi will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the First Assembly Church on March 23.