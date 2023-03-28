Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital

Two women were taken to hospital after violence on the CTrain line Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the Lions Park LRT station, near North Hill Centre, around 8 p.m. for reports of a large group of people fighting.

Some people were taken into custody when officers arrived, but the exact number was unavailable.

Police say one woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, was stabbed with a sharp object and had head and abdomen injuries.

EMS took that victim to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.

Another woman, also about 30 to 40 years old, was taken to Peter Lougheed Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are going over CCTV footage at the platform as part of their investigation.

Train service on the Red Line was disrupted while police combed the scene for evidence.

Shuttle buses were provided at Sunnyside station.