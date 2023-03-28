Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital

EMS took one victim to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition and another to Peter Lougheed Centre with non-life-threatening injuries. EMS took one victim to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition and another to Peter Lougheed Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | The gun control debate in America has been silenced

In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina