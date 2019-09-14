Thousands of volunteers are out walking through many Calgary communities on Saturday collecting much-needed donations for the Food Bank.

This month's event is the largest one-day drive for the Calgary Food Bank.

Organizers say it comes at a crucial time for many families in the city as September can be a challenging month for many people who are struggling with rising heating bills and back-to-school costs.

Shawna Ogston, communications lead with the Calgary Food Bank, says about 7,000 volunteers are involved in the event.

"The Calgary Food Bank cannot believe the generosity of Calgarians," she says. "We couldn't do what we do every day without [that]."

Ogston says even if you haven't put anything on your doorstep for Saturday's drive, you can always donate online.

"For every dollar that's donated we can leverage that into five dollars' worth of food so your donation, whether it's a can on the doorstep or a dollar online, it's going to go a long way."

The drive, working in partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has collected over 4.8 million pounds of food and over $300,000 in cash donations to date.

This is the 15th year for Calgary Food Bank's City-Wide Food Drive and it has a goal to collect half a million pounds of non-perishable items.