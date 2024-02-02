Volunteers rally to run Special Olympics Calgary Winter Games

There are three core paid individuals organizing the Special Olympics Calgary Winter Games and another four paid people who are brought in for the months leading up to the five-day event.

However, the majority of the work falls on more than 1,500 volunteers.

Karen Dommett, general manager of the games, says 1,200 of those volunteers will be tasked with games-time responsibilities.

"Something that isn't really commonly known is that we need registered nurses," she said.

"We need to provide health care for the athletes while they're here, so if someone gets sick in the hotel or something, we need to provide that level of care, so we're looking for a lot of registered nurses still."

The Special Olympics Calgary Winter Games will host 1,250 athletes, coaches and support staff, along with 2,500 family and friends in attendance.

"You know, we talk about scale and scope from any other type of games," Dommett said.

"We're about a third of the size from a generic multi-sport national games but our staff resources are about four per cent, so that difference is all on volunteers."

This is a national sporting event for Canadian athletes with an intellectual disability.

To compete, each athlete must qualify at their local and provincial/territorial levels.

"I always say that a games is a front-row seat to humanity and we get to see the best things about sport in real-time when you sit on the sidelines of a multi-sport games," Dommett said.

"It is the fabric of Canada. There is nothing that brings our nation together like a multi-sport games."

The mission of organizers and volunteers is to deliver a world-class event in a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment from the starting line to the podium.

Braylon Hyggen, a constable with the Lethbridge Police Service, has volunteered with Special Olympics for 16 years, first as a basketball coach and now helping to organize the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

"Sometimes, your job is a little bit tough and it's not always fun and great to do and we deal with some situations," he said.

"But this is an outlet to do something in the community that is kind of the feel-good part of our job."

Hyggen enjoys volunteering with Special Olympics and was hooked after watching athletes compete for the first time.

"It's the true meaning of sport when you watch the athletes play," he said.

"When it doesn't matter what team scores, they're all cheering."

Organizers say the volunteer contingent will help create a welcoming environment and inspire everyone who visits Calgary to create lasting memories and a legacy of inclusive change.

Kathy Brennan, the volunteer co-ordinator, says this year, people signing up are learning about the disabled community.

"We've asked them to do some e-learning about athletes with disabilities," she said.

"They've all had to do that, so our volunteers will learn about a community that they (may not be) comfortable with and then the athletes coming to Calgary, they're all going to learn what a great city Calgary is."

This is the qualifying event for athletes to represent Special Olympics Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025.

Athletes from across the country will compete in one of eight disciplines: five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speed skating.

Dommett says it's a life-changing event for the athletes.

"We know that people's experiences at these games will be one of the most important influential experiences in their entire lives," she said.

"So every sponsorship dollar, every volunteer hour goes to creating someone's most important moment in their entire lives."

The history of the games dates back to 1969.

The games' website says, "In Canada, more than 41,000 children, youth and adults with an intellectual disability participate in programs run with the support of local sport clubs across 12 provincial and territorial chapters. They are supported by an extraordinary network of more than 17,500 volunteers -- Canadians who are committed to help accomplish something remarkable."

Athletes will begin arriving in Calgary in the last week of February and celebrations officially commence Feb. 27 with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, VIP Reception and the Opening Ceremony presented by the Calgary Flames Foundation.

The Games wrap up March 2 with a community celebration presented by Safeway at Olympic Plaza in the morning, then the Closing Ceremony that evening, followed by an athletes’ dance.

You can learn more about the games and volunteering here at https://calgary2024.specialolympics.ca/get-involved#games-volunteer.