Voting opens for Calgary Booster Club 2021 athletes of the year

Voting is now open for the Calgary Booster Club's 2021 Athletes of the Year.

Six nominees have been named for both the Henry Viney (female) and Scott-Mamini (male) trophies, which will be handed out

This year's female athlete of the year nominees include:

Morgan Bird, swimming

Tokyo Paralympics (bronze 4x100 metre freestyle relay, 6th in 50m freestyle)

Ivanie Blondin, speedskating

2021 ISU World Cup #1 (gold team pursuit, silver mass start)

2021 ISU World Cup #2 (gold team pursuit, silver mass start)

ISU World Championship (silver team pursuit, silver mass start)

Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, rowing

Tokyo Olympics (gold women's 8)

Stephanie Labbe, soccer

Tokyo Olympics (gold)

2021 She Believes Cup

Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper (runner-up)

Rebecca Smith, swimming

Tokyo Olympics (silver 4z100 metre freestyle relay)

2021 FINA World Swimming Championships (gold 4x200 metre relay, gold 4x100m freestyle relay, silver 200m freestyle)

2021 Canada West Championships (team champions - women, gold 50 metre and 100m butterfly, gold 100m and 200m freestyle)

Isabelle Weidemann, speed skating

2021 ISU World Cup #1 (gold team pursuit)

2021 ISU World Cup #2 (gold team pursuit)

ISU World Championships (silver team pursuit)

This year's male athlete of the year nominees include:

Jordan Belchos, speed skating

ISU World Cup #1 (bronze team pursuit)

ISU World Cup #2 (silver team pursuit)

ISU World Championships (silver team pursuit)

Ted Jan Bloeden, speed skating

ISU World Cup #1 (bronze team pursuit)

ISU World Cup #2 (silver team pursuit)

ISU World Championships (silver team pursuit)

Stefan Daniel, cross country para triathlon

Tokyo Paralympics (bronze PTS5 triathlon)

2021 Arericas Triathlon Para Championship (gold)

2021 World Triathlon Para Cup (gold)

Riley Fleming, golf

2021 Alberta Open champion

2021 PGA Championship of Canada champion

2021 Mike Weir player of the year

2021 PGA of Alberta (High River) champion

2021 PGA of Alberta Assistants champion

2021 PGA Assistants Championship of Canada (third)

Kevin Koe, curling

2021 Canadian Brier (silver)

2021 IG Wealth Management Western Showdown (first)

2021 Okotoks Classic (first)

2021 Canadian Curling Trials (third)

Braydon Point, hockey (Tampa Bay Lightning)

2021 Stanley Cup champion

Lead NHL in playoff goals (14)

Viney was a long-time sports director at CFCN Radio-Television, covering sports around the globe during a 50-year career.

The Scott-Mamini award is named after Harry Scott, a former sports editor at the Calgary Albertan, and Bob Mamini, a former head of the sports department at the Calgary Herald.

Voting can be done online.