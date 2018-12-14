Avalanche Canada has put out a special public avalanche warning for recreational users in the B.C. backcountry and says sunny weather on Friday could have a destabilizing effect on the snowpack in some areas.

The warning is in effect until the end of the day on Sunday and is for the following areas:

Lizard Range and Flathead

Purcells

Kootenay Boundary

North Rockies

South & North Columbia

Cariboos

Officials say significant snowfall from a series of storms is not adhering to the old surface, after a drought in late November, early December, and avalanches could occur in steep and wind-affected terrain.

“Our main concern is that we are expecting the weather to clear on Saturday,” said James Floyer, senior avalanche forecaster for Avalanche Canada in a release on Thursday. “After all this rain in the valleys, backcountry users are going to want to hit the alpine but that’s where the danger is greatest. There’s a very weak layer now buried anywhere between 60 and 150 cm. Any avalanche triggered on that layer will definitely be life threatening.”

Avalanche Canada says snowmobilers riding above the treeline and skiers and boarders accessing higher elevations or areas outside ski resort boundaries need to be aware of the hazards.

Recreational users in the backcountry are being advised to ensure they have a transceiver, probe and shovel and know how to use them.

For the latest on avalanche conditions, visit Avalanche Canada HERE.