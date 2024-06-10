Water conservation rules still in effect for Calgarians
The City of Calgary says residents will see water conservation measures in place for about a week as repairs continue on a burst water main.
The broken 78-inch feeder main, the source of the city's water woes, was uncovered over the weekend, exposing a gaping hole in the pipe in the Montogomery/Bowness area.
It burst last Wednesday, affecting water services for thousands of homes.
While water has since been restored, officials say the city's infrastructure isn't able to keep up with demand and has asked for everyone to pitch in and reduce their water use.
Even residents outside Calgary, such as in Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore, are being asked to help out because those communities also use treated water from the city's two main plants.
In an update on Sunday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said residents have answered the call.
She said consumption on Wednesday was about 650 million litres of water.
As of Sunday, Calgary's consumption was down to 440 million litres.
In addition to conducting repairs on the pipe, crews will be checking the feeder main for about 100 metres in each direction to check for any additional damage.
Water conservation rules for Calgarians
As of Monday, all residents in the city of Calgary are being told to maintain outdoor water restrictions, which means that homeowners and businesses should not water their lawns, gardens, flowers, trees or shrubs with municipal water sources.
Everyone should also refrain from washing the exterior of their homes and businesses, unless it is required for health and safety reasons.
So far, the city says it has handed out about 144 written warnings to Calgarians over improper water usage.
Indoor water restrictions are voluntary and include:
- Use dishwashers and washing machines only when required and when completely full;
- Limiting showers to three minutes or less and keeping baths shallow;
- Turn off humidifiers, ice machines and automatic sprinkler systems;
- Scrape plates clean instead of rinsing them;
- Wash vegetables in partially filled sinks and then rinse them quickly; and
- Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
BREAKING Aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president missing, presidency says
An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.
Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
Terry Fox statue relocated in downtown Ottawa
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the Terry Fox Memorial Statue is being relocated from Wellington Street to Sparks Street.
Watching British movies and TV shows with the subtitles on? It's not just you
If you paused a few times to catch lines in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” “Peaky Blinders” or “Bodkin,” or Paramount+’s “Sexy Beast,” rest assured, you are not alone.
Canadian universities flag foreign influence registry's potential 'chilling effect'
Canada's leading research universities warn that a proposed foreign influence transparency registry could have an unintended 'chilling effect' on international partnerships, meaning Canada misses out on cutting-edge opportunities.
Simon Cowell credits his son for saving him from a ‘downward spiral’
For Simon Cowell, becoming a dad has both changed and saved him.
