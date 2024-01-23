Water flooding down S.W. Calgary street after water main break
Calgary repair crews responded to a water main break in the southwest community of Shawnessy on Tuesday afternoon.
The water services trouble crew was dispatched to the area of Shawinigan Place Southwest just after 2 p.m. to shut down the main.
Water could be seen flowing down the street and a back alley, with crews diverting the water toward a greenspace to protect nearby homes.
“There’s certainly a substantial water flow and it’s flowing a couple of different directions just due to the gradient, but it is following generally the water flow of rainfall, which is helping protect the homes,” Mike Carter, a district chief with the Calgary Fire Department, said Tuesday.
Water from a main break flows down a back alley in Shawnessy on Jan. 23, 2024.
Five homes were affected by the break on Tuesday afternoon. Some homes near the break were seeing water coming into their basements.
The city water works team stopped the flow just after 5 p.m.
There was no estimate available for how long it will take to repair this break, but the city said on average it takes around 48 hours.
However, it could take longer if the frost is deep in the ground and it’s difficult to get to the broken pipe.
City crews will remain on site to investigate the cause of the break on Tuesday evening.
Another break was reported on Tuesday on 33A Avenue S.E. in the community of Dover, which city water crews responded to before making their way to Shawnessy.
“When you get such a strong deep freeze and then a thawing, there are breaks,” Carter said. “They’re certainly busy with numerous water main breaks within the city.”
In total, the city has five water outages, with three being repaired and two under investigation.
Water pools near a home in Shawnessy on Jan. 23, 2024 following a water main break.
More information about current water outages and main breaks can be found on the city’s website.
With files from CTV News Calgary’s Kevin Fleming
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crash
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Heavily armed' man fired shots, threw Molotov cocktail in Edmonton city hall: chief
The person who fired shots from a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail at city hall on Tuesday was "heavily armed," Edmonton's police chief says.
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
BREAKING N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crash
The Fort Smith Health Centre in the Northwest Territories has activated its mass casualty protocol.
Republican presidential candidates turn attention to border with Canada
With the Republican primary in New Hampshire underway, candidates are turning their attention to border security concerns – this time at the Canadian border.
'It has been hell': Liberal MP Rota on months since Speaker resignation
Liberal MP Anthony Rota says 'it has been hell' in the months since he resigned as Speaker of the House of Commons over his recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
A shared journey of trauma and recovery: Veterans open up about mental health ahead of Bell Let's Talk day
Veterans share their experiences recovering from mental health struggles that arose after serving in the military. 'I've gone through my own journey of hell and I'd like to think I've come out of it.'
21 Israeli troops are killed in the deadliest attack on the military since the Gaza offensive began
Palestinian militants carried out the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces in Gaza since the Hamas raid that triggered the war, killing 21 soldiers, the military said Tuesday, a significant setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire.
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Heavily armed' man fired shots, threw Molotov cocktail in Edmonton city hall: chief
The person who fired shots from a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail at city hall on Tuesday was "heavily armed," Edmonton's police chief says.
-
No more space: Report details ballooning class sizes in Edmonton high schools
Class sizes are up in Edmonton Public Schools this year, with the largest increases being seen in local high schools.
-
1 in 5 Alta. family doctors believe their practice can survive next 6 months: survey
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is demanding the provincial government take immediate action to keep family medical practices alive over the next six months.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Transit strike: Hearing on possible SkyTrain disruption scheduled for Monday
A hearing to determine whether striking transit supervisors can picket outside SkyTrain stations has been scheduled for Monday, CTV News has learned.
-
'Culture of fear' and 'ongoing sexual harassment' prompt changes at UBC ophthalmology program
A section of the University of British Columbia’s school of medicine has made sweeping changes following a damning report outlining bullying and sexual harassment of student eye doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
Skier dead after 'incident' on Blackcomb Mountain, resort says
A skier died following a "serious incident" on Blackcomb Mountain late last week, Vail Resorts has confirmed.
Atlantic
-
$8M Chase the Ace jackpot in N.B. up for grabs Tuesday night
One lucky draw could make Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick all come to an end Tuesday night.
-
Maritime universities, students, governments share concern after Ottawa unveils plan to cap student visas
Maritime universities react to news that the federal government will limit the number of international students coming to Canada to study.
-
RCMP search for man following armed robbery at N.B. home
The RCMP has released photos in hopes of identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a home in Saint-Quentin, N.B., last November.
Vancouver Island
-
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
-
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
-
'You become so strong': Duncan, B.C., family enrolls infant son in clinical trial to treat leukemia
A Duncan, B.C., family’s unsuspecting trip to the ER out of due diligence for their son turned into a shock they never imagined: Their infant was diagnosed with leukemia, launching a whirlwind of treatments and many months spent away from home.
Toronto
-
4 Toronto-area school boards reschedule upcoming PA days due to solar eclipse risks
The 2024 total solar eclipse and its potential risks have forced four school boards west of Toronto to reschedule their professional activity days in April, according to officials.
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
-
Man charged with willful promotion of hatred after allegedly distributing antisemitic flyers in Peterborough
For the first time in its 154-year history, the Peterborough Police Service (PPS) has laid a charge of willful promotion of hatred.
Montreal
-
Indigenous group files lawsuit against Quebec government over Northvolt battery plant
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) says it had filed a lawsuit against the Quebec and Canadian governments for allegedly failing to conduct adequate consultations before greenlighting the Northvolt battery project.
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
-
CAQ MNA asks mayors for $100 donation to party in exchange for meeting with minister
Another Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA is facing accusations of offering access to a minister in exchange for a donation to the party.
Ottawa
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
-
Hundreds of students without safe drinking water at Carleton University
For several days, students living at a Carleton University residence have been without safe drinking water after a water main break across the street.
-
Here's what to do to survive if you fall through ice
While people are constantly reminded to stay off the ice, as "no ice is safe," Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) is sharing some tips on how to survive if you fall through the ice.
Kitchener
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One injured in armed robbery at Cambridge pharmacy: Police
Police are looking for “several male suspects” who reportedly fled the area in an unspecified vehicle.
-
Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge declare snow events
The weather station at the University of Waterloo says more than 8 cm of snowfall was recorded throughout the day Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher found not guilty of sexual exploitation
A former high school teacher was found not guilty of sexual exploitation at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
Blind hockey athletes rub shoulders with Saskatoon Blades at clinic
In just its second year in existence, Saskatoon’s Blind Hockey program is gathering momentum.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crash
The Fort Smith Health Centre in the Northwest Territories has activated its mass casualty protocol.
-
Murder case in southern Ont. has ties to the north
Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are hoping a $50,000 reward will help them solve a 40-year-old murder case with ties to northern Ontario.
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job back
A Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back
Winnipeg
-
'In the record zone': The Forks River Trail still closed, waiting for first opportunity to open
The Forks River Trail has set a record, but it isn't one that it wanted to. This is now officially the longest it has ever gone without opening.
-
Winnipeg's Crown Cap marking significant milestone
Crown Cap can put another feather in its cap as the Winnipeg-based company marks another decade of existence.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to have new stadium name for 2024 season
The home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a new name.
Regina
-
Sask. friends turn gutted plane into ice fishing shack
A group of ice fisherman in Saskatchewan have truly outdone themselves when it comes to their shack – taking their winter pastime to new heights.
-
University of Regina suspects 50 cases of alleged cheating by nursing students
The University of Regina says it's seeing an increase of cheating. This comes as the post-secondary institution investigates a batch of "academic integrity concerns" during final exams for nursing students.
-
Friends and loved ones share memories of Sask. actress and author Jean Freeman
Friends and loved ones of Jean Freeman are sharing fond memories of the Saskatchewan staple.