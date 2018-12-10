Traffic on Heritage Drive, in the city’s southwest, will be disrupted over the next week as crews work to repair a water valve and drivers can expect delays if travelling in the area.

Two westbound lanes on Heritage Drive S.W. will be closed at 14 Street, starting on Monday, to accommodate the work.

The repairs are expected to take about a week and speed limits through the construction area will be reduced to 30 km/h.

The city says the repairs are a high priority and that the work will not affect water service to customers in the area.

Officials say pedestrian and cyclist traffic will not be impacted.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call 311.