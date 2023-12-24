CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'We are extremely grateful': Calgary restaurant donates over 1,000 burgers on Christmas Eve

    Flipp’n Burgers in Kensington carried on Sunday with a popular Christmas tradition that has been ongoing since they opened the business.

    “We donate burgers to homeless shelters or anybody that comes and wants a free burger,” said the owner's wife, Hanane Qiro.

    The store’s employees volunteer their time, arriving before 6 a.m. to prepare burgers for the big giveaway.

    Approximately 400 burgers were donated to the Mustard Seed, and another 300-400 were given to the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

    “Our guests are going through one of the hardest things they will ever have to face, and people just come together during the (holiday) season to make them feel loved,” said Mustard Seeds women’s shelter manager Anita Nixon.

    “This year's goal is 1,000 burgers, and I can tell you that it's going well; I think we'll reach that goal this year,” said Women’s Shelter manger Anita Nixon.

    The family  came to Calgary as immigrants 20 years ago and continue to give back to the community.

    “We are extremely grateful to be able to give back to the community. They support us all year long, and we know that with this economic crisis, things are not necessarily going well for everybody,” said the restaurant owners.

    It was the sixth year the restaurant has been giving away free burgers on Christmas Eve. 

    The owners hope their goodwill inspires others to step up and help the community.

