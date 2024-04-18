We can expect less wind for Friday, but it'll still be chilly out there

Thursday was another gusty one!

The winds will be much calmer in Calgary on Friday.

The clouds will clear out, but the cold temperatures will stick around.

In the morning, it will feel like -11 with the wind chill.

In the afternoon, a high of 4 with sunshine (well below the normal high of 13 C for this time of year):

Your brightest day of the weekend will be Saturday but the winds will pick up on Saturday, ahead of a system that will arrive on Sunday.

Sunday, the temperature will drop throughout the day and we will see some showers that will likely switch to flurries later in the day.

Next week will be filled with lots of sun and daytime highs mainly in the teens: