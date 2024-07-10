Increasing number of Calgary EMS shifts go unfilled as demand intensifies during Stampede
Calgary paramedics are feeling the intense burnout of higher call volumes during the 2024 Stampede and a lack of available workers has left several shifts unfilled, adding even more pressure to the health-care system.
According to internal documents obtained by CTV News from the Alberta Health Services (AHS) employee portal, there were 15 vacant paramedic shifts in the Calgary Zone on Wednesday, but those numbers increase substantially as the week goes on.
On Thursday and Friday, there are 23 vacant shifts for both days, but on Saturday there are currently 52 unfilled shifts. That means that with two paramedics per ambulance, the shortfall could result in 26 fewer EMS units.
The large void in the roster is prompting some paramedics to speak out against their employer.
One paramedic who agreed to speak with CTV News anonymously, due to concerns about losing their job, said there were already dozens of vacancies last week.
“It just kept getting worse as the week progressed into Stampede, which means we are now seeing trucks from rural communities like Chestermere, Cochrane, Airdrie, High River, Priddis and as far as Banff leaving those areas to take calls in the city,” they said.
“It’s such a gut-wrenching feeling knowing that our city is in a deep red alert, there could be 20 calls pending at a time but no ambulances responding. It’s embarrassing and this profession has been suffering for years now.”
An internal memo sent out by Calgary Zone EMS Operations to its paramedics on June 19 aimed to make them aware that “EMS sees a significant increase in call volume” during the Stampede, but that it was ensuring available resources and processes were in place.
“Additional resources include ambulances, PRUs, VESST coverage and supervisors. Vacancies for those resources have now been posted on Telestaff,” read the memo.
“Calgary Zone EMS has also proactively engaged our Emergency Department partners to discuss off-load optimization and our return to service mandate. Nurse Clinicians and EMS supervisors will be working together closely to clear ambulances as quickly as possible during this time.”
That said, the paramedic source says very few efforts have been taken to ensure shifts are adequately staffed.
“There are tons of new trucks that they have now so the issues are not the physical ambulance, it's that the staff aren't being taken care of,” they said.
“They're not hiring fast enough. The people that they are bringing into the profession are getting here and saying, ‘Well, this is not what I expected.’”
In an emailed statement, AHS said Calgary EMS is experiencing an increase in demand, which is typical for this time of year.
“Significant work is underway to ensure we continue to have appropriate EMS coverage during this busy time,” AHS said.
“This includes working to fill shifts through normal process and with overtime being offered, enlisting paramedics from other areas (such as Mobile Integrated Health and our clinical educators), working with our partners in Emergency Departments to ensure ambulances and paramedics are returned to the community quickly, and ensuring paramedics performing non-frontline work (training, committees, etc.) are assigned to the frontline.
“It is important to note that we add additional resources during periods of high call volume, and when these are not filled it doesn’t accurately reflect the true vacancy rate.”
In a statement, Alberta Health said the government is focused on building emergency medical capacity through various initiatives, “including inter-facility transfer services, adding more ambulances and shifts, budget investments, conducting studies and following recommendations to improve the response times, and by working with other government ministries to recruit and retain more EMS personnel.”
“For events like the Calgary Stampede, Alberta Health Services ensures resources are available in all communities and that large events have the personnel required to keep attendees and workers safe.”
‘This is nothing new’: retired paramedic
Don Sharpe worked as an advanced care paramedic for more than four decades before retiring in 2022, but he says he still receives several calls each week from colleagues about the increased strain on Alberta’s ambulance operators.
“Sadly, this is nothing new. The department has done absolutely nothing to mitigate what the problem is with the number of out-of-service ambulances, and I’m wondering if they’re capable of doing it ever,” he said.
“This is such a busy time, paramedics want to go on holidays just like everybody else but we still need a basic level of coverage. We need the people who have agreed to show up, but the work volume just becomes so enormous.”
The situation, particularly during the Calgary Stampede, has intensified.
According to internal AHS documents obtained by CTV News, there were an average of 63 vacant shifts each day for the 2023 Calgary Stampede.
That translates to an average of 32 ambulances shut down and a total of 3,852 hours of overtime worked over the course of the 10-day event.
Sharpe has unfortunately heard of a few instances as well in which rural ambulances are unavailable for patients who are in critical need of life-saving workers.
“As soon as big cities like Calgary run out of ambulances, they start raiding smaller communities leaving nobody to look after those citizens and that’s wrong," he said.
“So, for instance, somebody in Priddis who would have gotten an ambulance in two or three minutes had to wait 20 minutes and as a result of that long response, they did not make it. This is unfortunately common.”
The devastation and lack of coverage have prompted Sharpe to create a website called wheresmyambulance.com, with the mission of providing citizens with statistics and information about their local ambulance services.
Calgary hospitals on diversion
On top of the issues involving ambulance shift vacancies, two of Calgary’s largest hospitals were also unable to complete surgical procedures on Tuesday night due to staffing issues and had to divert patients to other facilities.
South Health Campus and Rockyview General Hospital both were on diversion and unable to do any urgent or emergency type general surgeries, according to Alberta Medical Association (AMA) President Dr. Paul Parks.
“For example, if a patient with appendicitis was seen and worried that it was going to rupture and needed to go urgently to an operating room, there would be a general surgeon on call at one of those hospitals but they wouldn’t be able to operate,” Parks said.
“They actually then have to call an ambulance, take the time waiting for an ambulance to pull it off the street, so that ambulance can't see other patients out in the community, and then that patient would have to be transferred to another facility.”
Parks notes that to have two large hospital facilities in a major city both diverting patients is unprecedented and a sign of how “out of control” Alberta’s healthcare system is becoming.
In a statement Wednesday, AHS said it has not decreased surgical volumes.
“In fact, as of today we are currently at 108 per cent of our targeted volume, and are on track to complete our target of 310,000 surgeries this year,” the statement reads.
It added that in this case, one patient was transferred to another Calgary site for surgery.
“Surgical diversions are only activated when all available resources have been utilized and all other mitigations have been exhausted. During a temporary surgical diversion, all patients are triaged and treated, and our medical teams evaluate all patients who may require surgery as they always do,” AHS said.
“When diversion is required, our teams work closely with clinicians and sites to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care where the resources are best able to meet the patient needs.”
Parks said the AMA gave Alberta Health a government hospital stabilization plan in December of 2023 to notify the province that more funding was needed to support teams in these types of situations.
“This is very demoralizing to know that you can’t take care of these patients in the facilities. This is bread and butter type general surgery. Any major hospital in Alberta that has general surgeons can deal with these cases, but to not have the support staff to safely do it is very demoralizing,” he said.
“Our job is to diagnose and save life and limb, but we're actually spending hours on the phone trying to divert patients to other hospitals.”
Alberta Health Responds
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says the province is making investments to boost capacity so that patients in need can get the surgeries they require as quickly as possible.
The following statement was provided to CTV News from the minister’s office on Wednesday:
“Alberta’s government is making investments to boost capacity so Albertans can get the surgeries they need quicker. This includes $618 million to upgrade and improve operating rooms across the province and make sure we stay on pace to perform a record number of surgeries this year,” read the statement
“We need to use all the tools at our disposal to get as many surgeries done as possible. Thousands of Albertans are now getting their publicly funded surgeries at chartered surgical facilities. This is freeing up operating rooms in hospitals to handle more complex surgeries.”
The statement goes on to say that the province is taking additional steps to refocus Alberta’s health care system to “ensure that Albertans have access to more effective care and improve health outcomes.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Surging optimism as Canada continues to shock the soccer world at Copa America
A 2-nil semi-final loss to Argentina dashed Canada’s hopes of reaching the championship game at the Copa America Tournament, but getting this far and having a surprising level of success was a major breakthrough.
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race
Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday, just weeks after headlining a fundraiser that brought in a record single-night haul for the president's reelection campaign.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special
Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.
Video shows shipment of live eels spilling at Vancouver airport
A cooler full of live eels broke open while being unloaded at the Vancouver International Airport earlier this week, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.
Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada were under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada experienced sweltering heat. Some areas were also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Record heat in Edmonton for a third straight day
Edmonton set another record high Wednesday afternoon: As of 5 p.m., the city had hit 35.7 C.
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
Air quality alert issued for Edmonton and area due to smog
It's more of a "smog" issue for Edmonton than a wildfire smoke issue. But, the city and surrounding regions are under an "Air Quality Statement" issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Lethbridge
-
Prep work underway for St. Mary Canal Siphon repair
On June 17, the St. Mary Canal Siphon north of Babb, Mont., suffered a catastrophic failure. Prep work is underway to repair the siphon but it won't be a quick fix.
-
Safety top of mind for Lethbridge summer camps, animals as heat warning lingers
Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.
-
Hells Angels in Lethbridge: Police co-ordinate public safety response
Multiple police agencies are working on a co-ordinated response to a gathering in Lethbridge this weekend to mark the establishment of a new Hells Angels chapter in the city.
Vancouver
-
Coolers seized from Vancouver encampment during heat wave
Rangers seized two coolers from a person living in a tent in Vancouver's CRAB Park Tuesday as a heat wave scorched the city, the park board has confirmed.
-
B.C. recommits to $250M in funding for police transition after reaching deal with Surrey
The B.C. government and the City of Surrey have reached a deal to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force with the province recommitting to $250 million in funding.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
Vancouver Island
-
Hundreds join chorus for Indigenous boys whose singing was silenced
On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people showed their support for the boys by gathering in the village square, with drums in their hands and songs in their hearts.
-
B.C. war veteran John Hillman, dead at 105, raised thousands for children's charity
Second World War veteran John Hillman, who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity in the last years of his life, died Monday at the age of 105.
-
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
Saskatoon
-
'Don't take it too seriously': 90-year-old Saskatchewan golfer hits the links 5 days a week
A Saskatoon golfer has become an inspiration to many at Wildwood golf course.
-
'We have no answers': Family of Sask. missing Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
-
Sask. asphalt truck rolls over and spills into ditch
An asphalt tanker rolled just outside of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon, leaking its oily contents into the ditch.
Regina
-
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
-
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
-
Regina Police Service kicks off new policing initiative in Cathedral neighbourhood
A new initiative aimed at building a stronger community and partnership with the public was launched Wednesday by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Toronto
-
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring torrential rain to Toronto. Here is when it will stop
The remnant of Hurricane Beryl arrived in the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday, bringing torrential downpours that resulted in some ponding on some local roads.
-
Iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, the iconic “Leslieville dollhouse” will soon have a new owner.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in North York.
Montreal
-
Record-breaking rainfall wreaks havoc on Montreal roads
Some drivers had to abandon their cars during the afternoon commute on Wednesday after Montreal was soaked in a heavy, record-breaking downpour of rain that wreaked havoc on the roads.
-
Former Quebec junior hockey players sentenced for sex assault to appeal sentences
Two former Quebec junior hockey players will appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Atlantic
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
'We don’t tolerate bullying': New Brunswick education council files appeal
The vice-chair of a New Brunswick education council believes they are being bullied by the province’s education minister.
-
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
-
A prescription for nostalgia: Unclaimed photos from the 1960s discovered in Winnipeg pharmacy
A box of photographs found in a Selkirk Avenue pharmacy is offering a glimpse into the city’s past and reconnecting people with long-lost memories.
-
Heat warning issued in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Here's a rare look inside OC Transpo's Transit Operations Centre
When major events come to the nation's capital or when harsh weather slams the city, the dozens of staff members inside OC Transpo's Transit Operations Control Centre (TOCC) jump into action.
-
Financial challenges force closure of lifestyle store in the Glebe
A popular lifestyle store in the Glebe that features organic and eco-friendly products is closing it's storefront.
-
This Ottawa neighbourhood named as one of the best places to live in Canada
Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood is one of the best places to live in Canada, according to a new study. The RE/MAX 2024 Liveability Report names Sandy Hill, the area nestled between the Rideau Canal and the Rideau River, as one of the 10 best neighbourhoods in the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community votes in favour hosting nuclear waste site
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
New Brunswick resident killed in northern Ont. highway crash
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
Barrie
-
Supervisor found guilty of criminal negligence in deadly dump truck crash
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
-
Ontario health minister announces $10 million investment to bolster nursing workforce
The deputy premier and health minister was in Orillia Wednesday morning to announce a $10 million investment to address a staffing shortage in many of Ontario's hospitals.
-
4 arrested in Collingwood drug bust, $9,500 worth of fentanyl seized: OPP
Four people have been arrested and charged after police raided an RV and a home in Collingwood last week.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia “Jenny” Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
-
How local bars and restaurants are coping as LCBO strike carries on
Ontario bars and restaurants are keeping a close eye on the LCBO strike as many rely on the stores to stock their liquor shelves.
London
-
'I'm not happy with the outcome': London man convicted of manslaughter for his role in a brutal stabbing death
Robert Charnock has been convicted in the December 2021 murder of Kenneth Wallis.
-
London councillor 'cautioned' by tribunal following complaints of disrespectful social media posts
The official findings of an independent tribunal of allegations of code of conduct violations for London Police Services Board member Coun. Susan Stevenson were made public this week.
-
Pedestrian injured in south London collision
A pedestrian was injured this afternoon in south London when they were struck by a vehicle involved in a crash.
Windsor
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
’Emotions are raw': CMHA set to host community therapy session for Harrow
Residents of the small town are still coming to grips with a recent murder-suicide caused by intimate partner violence.
-
'Food Waste Is Too Good To Waste': Slogan selected for new 2025 Green Bin Program
A slogan has been chosen for the new Green Bin Program that is slated to rollout across Windsor and Essex County starting in 2025.