Search leads to seizure of weapons, drugs as 2 Calgarians face over 60 charges

A Calgary man and woman face over 60 criminal charges after a June investigation that led to the seizure of weapons and drugs.

Last month, Calgary police say they became aware of a man breaching imposed court conditions that prohibited him from possessing weapons and drugs.

An investigation led officers to a northwest Calgary residence, where, on Monday, police executed a search warrant on a vehicle and residence in the 8800 block of 36 Avenue N.W.

A number of items were seized, including a loaded semi-automatic .223 calibre rifle with a prohibited magazine, a loaded semi-automatic .22 calibre rifle with a drum magazine and the serial number removed, a loaded .32 calibre revolver with no serial number, as well as around 115 grams of methamphetamine, about 188 grams of heroin, about 80 grams of fentanyl and around 10 grams of cocaine.

Police say the man and woman were arrested in downtown Calgary and charged.

A 27-year-old Calgary man was charged with 18 counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of disobeying a court order, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of careless storage of a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of an unlicensed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and operating a vehicle without a licence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.

A 22-year-old Calgary woman was charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of careless storage of a firearm, three counts of possession of an unlicensed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.