    • Weekend rain/snow will continue to affect southern Alberta roads Monday

    Near-continuous precipitation on Sunday created challenging conditions for road crews trying to clear surfaces.

    Temperatures on Saturday were well-above seasonal, so initially areas in southern Alberta received rain.

    As expected, that rain transitioned to mixed precipitation and then snow, meaning in some locations - a layer of ice formed underneath the snow. Even in areas without that ice, impacts to travel have been notable.

    Data from the public Environment & Climate Change Canada site shows about 9.5 centimetres of snow fell at YYC International over the weekend, with the bulk of that coming on Sunday.

    Monday started with a calm to light wind in and around Calgary, trapping mist and fog closer to the surface and limiting visibility.

    As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, foggy conditions were apparent on area cameras on 511 Alberta.

    As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, 511 Alberta was still reporting poor driving conditions throughout central and southern Alberta.

    A series of well-positioned low pressure systems will hold the daytime highs slightly below seasonal for most of this week in Calgary, with overnight lows slightly warmer than the average -13 C. The next few days will be mostly overcast, so snow cover is likely to stick around.

