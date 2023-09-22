Well-known Calgary artist featured in CIFF documentary

The Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) is underway and a documentary from an internationally-recognized local artist is in the spotlight.

The film, Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life, premiered at the Eau Claire Market Cinemas Thursday night.

McFetridge, who is known for everything from paintings to drawings to 3D graphics, has had his work have appeared in advertisements, movies and exhibits all over the world.

Dan Covert, the film's director, followed him for four years. He feels it was important to depict how a local artist can have success and bring that back to invest in his community.

"To bring it to his hometown audience is incredible," Covert said. "We sold out the first screening here tonight and we're excited to have another screening on Sunday."

McFetridge said the film is "about creativity."

"It's following my individualistic aspects of my career, but then it's very rooted in (the fact that) I grew up in Calgary," he said.

He said CIFF is a great festival and he's honoured to have been at the forefront.

"Everybody that I've talked to when I've talked about it walk out feeling inspired. That's sort of the ideal."

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says features on Calgarians and Albertans are essential for the province's arts and culture scene.

"The film industry has embraced all that Alberta has to offer. They have allowed us to talk about the things that have been silent for so long and we're finally starting to reveal histories that have been buried and talk about people who are doing such incredible things in the world."

Gondek says the film industry has helped drive Calgary's economy and will continue to do so into the future.

"We just carry forward and do even more great things, appreciating the fact that this industry sees us as a home."

The festival runs until Oct. 1 and more information can be found online.