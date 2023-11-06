Westbound Glenmore Trail reopened following crash
Westbound Glenmore Trail was closed at Blackfoot Trail on Nov. 6, 2023, due to a crash. (X/@YYCTransport)
A crash closed a section of Glenmore Trail for several hours on Monday afternoon.
A multi-vehicle collision happened in the westbound lanes of Glenmore at 3 p.m., prompting a closure of the road between Blackfoot Trail S.E. and Centre Street South.
Police say paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition.
The incident has since been cleared and the westbound lanes were reopened, according to police.