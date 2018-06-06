

CTV Calgary Staff





Police calls to Westbrook Mall in the city’s southwest have doubled over the last five years and some people who work there say the spike in crime has them concerned about safety.

Some store managers and employees say they have seen an increase in merchandise thefts.

Police say there are a number of contributing factors for the uptick in crime including economic and addiction issues.

“I would say in the last five years we've seen an increase in what we call social disorder-type calls in this area specifically and what that involves is everything from drug trafficking, theft, assaults, nuisance type disturbances, that type of call,” said CPS Inspector Mike Bossley.

The Westbrook LRT also opened at the end of 2012 and that has made the area more accessible.

Police are reorganizing within the district to increase their presence in the area.

“Part of that is for us to be able to respond to that is utilizing resources in the areas, which is mountain bike units, officers spending special attention and time in this area to deal with that social-disorder issue,” said Bossley.

Westbrook Mall released a statement to CTV Calgary saying…

"We want Westbrook Mall to be an inviting place for the community and so we’re working hand-in-hand with the Calgary Police to identify potential suspicious activity in the area. The safety and security of our patrons and staff continue to be our top priority."

Police are also working with transit officers, mall security and community members to try and curb crime in the area.