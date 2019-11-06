CALGARY – Passengers on board an arriving WestJet flight at Calgary International Airport were unharmed after their plane skidded off the runway Tuesday evening.

Calgary International Airport confirmed WestJet flight 2289 arriving from Los Cabos, Mexico made a safe landing just before 8 p.m., but its front nose wheel veered off the paved surface of the east runway.

The airport’s team dispatched buses to get passengers back to the terminal and processed by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

The east runway was closed for several hours but re-opened after crews removed the plane.

Airport officials say some Wednesday flights may have been impacted by the brief closure of the east runway so travellers are encouraged to check for any delays.

There is no word on if weather played a factor.