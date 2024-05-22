WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model
The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.
Alexis von Hoensbroech told a Calgary business audience Wednesday that Canada's "user pay" model for aviation infrastructure needs rethinking in light of ongoing public concerns about air travel affordability.
Canada's major airports are all operated on federally owned lands by private, not-for-profit organizations.
They must pay rent to the federal government based on a proportion of their revenues.
Airports earn money by charging fees to airlines, to businesses like restaurants and to passengers through ticket surcharges such as "airport improvement fees."
Von Hoensbroech says these charges drive up the cost of flying in Canada. He says WestJet believes the federal government should stop collecting airport rents in order to make travel more affordable.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poverty report cards: Which provinces got the worst grades?
Poverty and food insecurity have worsened in most of Canada in the past year and most provincial governments aren't doing enough to address the problem, according to a just-released series of report cards.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
With 10K providers offering care to 2M seniors, health minister defends dental plan
Canada's dental care plan is 'getting there' Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday defending the program's rollout that's now seen two million seniors sign up, but just 10,000 oral health providers enrolled to treat them.
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model
The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.
May’s full flower moon will light up the sky this week
Stargazers are in for a treat this week: The full moon returns for its May engagement, peaking on Thursday morning.
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada goose vs. fox fight on video
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
15-year-old Edmonton boy's death being investigated by homicide detectives
A man is in custody after the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy in Edmonton Tuesday evening.
-
Dogs who attacked 5 people in west Edmonton euthanized: city
Two dogs who bit five people earlier this month have been euthanized, the city has confirmed.
-
4 facing charges related to stabbing during 'altercation' between tenants
A vehicle that was involved in a crash in central Edmonton on Monday was being used to flee the scene of a stabbing, according to police.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta sheriffs close Medicine Hat property over violence, drug activity
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Medicine Hat, saying officers were frequently called to the home because of drug activity and violence.
-
May long weekend sees Lethbridge police pick up traffic enforcement project
Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.
-
Lethbridge sees record number of overdose deaths in 2023
New data released by the province shows that 124 people died in Lethbridge in 2023 due to a drug overdose, the most ever recorded.
Vancouver
-
'Best experience ever': B.C. baker on making it to the finals of Netflix's 'Is it Cake?'
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
-
B.C. wildfires: Plans underway for evacuees to return to Fort Nelson
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes the evacuated community of Fort Nelson, B.C., says he's optimistic crews have 'a very good handle' on the wildfire burning outside town and plans are underway for residents to return.
-
Vancouver police say suspect threw feces at officers prior to Hastings Street takedown
An apparent police shooting that drew a crowd of onlookers outside the Waldorf Hotel on East Hastings Street Saturday night was actually an arrest made using a bean-bag shotgun, Vancouver police say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family assaulted with bear spray in Walmart parking dispute
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a Walmart parking lot dispute erupted into violence in which a man and his four young children were bear sprayed by an unknown assailant.
-
'It hurts': First Nations leader says little change for women's safety since Pickton murders
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
-
Political landscape shifting in lead up to B.C. election
Opinion polls continue to show a two-way race in the lead up to the next provincial election, as the BC Conservatives continue to cut into the NDP's lead and BC United's popularity is shorn away.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of killing his mother was hearing violent voices and police knew, brother claims
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
-
Calgary police search Saskatoon for man wanted in Canada-wide warrant
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are asking the public for help locating 37-year-old Michael Robertson, who is wanted by the Correctional Service of Canada on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
'My guardian angels': Saskatoon woman meets the paramedics who saved her life
Medavie Health Services West kicked off paramedic services week with a rare reunion where paramedics got to meet the woman whose life they saved. In a profession where lives hang in the balance often, this was a unique experience for all involved.
Regina
-
Regina city councillors call to rename Dewdney Avenue 'as soon as possible'
Two Regina city councillors put forward a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue during Wednesday's regular meeting at city hall.
-
Regina Humane Society forced to euthanize 10 dogs after 26 animals found in 'deplorable' conditions
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) says 10 of 26 dogs that were recently saved from 'deplorable' living conditions had to be euthanized after they were alerted of the situation from a concerned member of the public.
-
Balgonie man faces long list of charges after allegedly assaulting several people, including RCMP officers
A Balgonie, Sask. man is facing a laundry list of charges following a "serious assault" at a home in the community.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto man who fatally stabbed, decapitated mother in 2022 found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Dallas Ly has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, whom he fatally stabbed during a dispute in 2022 before decapitating and dumping her remains on the side of the road in east Toronto.
-
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
-
Tornado warnings briefly issued north of Toronto amid thunderstorm watches in Ontario
Tornado warnings were briefly issued for a number of areas north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Wednesday as a band of severe thunderstorms moved east through Ontario.
Montreal
-
3 people dead after stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal: Montreal police
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
-
Montreal Metro's Green line most in need of costly repairs
The STM is disclosing which Metro stations are in dire need of renovations.
-
Quebec tables bill to restrict evictions for three years
Quebec's housing minister has tabled a bill that would impose a three-year moratorium on certain types of evictions and boost protections for low-income senior renters.
Atlantic
-
Private island on Nova Scotia's South Shore listed for $15.8M
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
-
N.S. man, 22, wanted on provincewide warrant
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking for a 22-year-old man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Shelf clouds spotted in Cape Breton Tuesday; May heat continues
Wednesday will once again feature unseasonably warm temperatures across the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot at Red River Ex two years ago files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
-
Crown wraps evidence in Winnipeg serial killer trial, court to resume next month
Crown prosecutors have finished calling evidence in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg chef delivers Manitoba cuisine to Houston diners
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
Ottawa
-
'I feel betrayed': Customers out thousands of dollars warn of bad faith contractor
A group of people from eastern Ontario and Western Quebec is issuing a warning about Dennis Walker and his company Vue Windows.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa, saying "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" that may produce strong winds, heavy rain and toonie sized hail.
-
New plan to revitalize downtown Ottawa calls for $500 million fund
A new plan to "revolutionize" downtown Ottawa over the next 10 years is calling for a $500 million investment from all levels of government and the private sector to fund initiatives to make the "downtown desirable."
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. police investigate possible hate crime as Pride flag burned
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two hate crime incidents this month at a northern Ontario high school.
-
Sudbrians did you feel the ground move Wednesday morning?
Earthquakes Canada and Vale confirm a 3.1 MN magnitude seismic event occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Garson Mine site in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm warning issued with winds topping 100km/h: Here's where and when
Severe storms will roll into central Ontario on Wednesday, with 120 kilometres per hour winds that have the potential to produce a tornado.
-
Barrie man, 40, dies weeks after car crash in Bradford
Police are seeking witnesses to a collision that happened in Bradford earlier this month that has since claimed the life of the driver.
-
Simcoe County man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girls
A 20-year-old Bradford man faces charges of sexual assault involving teenage girls, and police believe there could be more victims.
Kitchener
-
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Cambridge intersection
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario LTC nurses get 11.5 per cent pay increase over two years
Nurses in the majority of long-term care homes in Ontario are set to get what their union is calling the most significant wage increase in more than 30 years.
London
-
Thunderstorm warnings for parts of the region on Wednesday
Wednesday will be hot and steamy to start off, with a mix of sun and cloud mid morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to move in.
-
3 teens charged after causing disturbance at west end grocery store
Three teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing items at shoppers, assaulting an employee and an officer, and firing an imitation weapon at a west end grocery store on Tuesday night.
-
GBPH seeking to locate owners after dog biting incidents in Saugeen Shores, Kincardine
Health officials in Grey-Bruce are looking to identify the owners of two dogs after two people were recently bit in separate incidents in Saugeen Shores and Kincardine.
Windsor
-
Murder trial underway for September 2020 death of Windsor father
A murder trial is underway in the death of a Windsor father in September 2020.
-
South Windsor robbery under investigation
Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a commercial business in south Windsor.
-
'I'm happy to do my part': Windsor Regional Hospital now led by first female CEO
Karen Riddell has officially taken over the top job from David Musyj who is now acting CEO for London Health Sciences Centre.