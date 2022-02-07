WestJet cancels 20 per cent of March flights as travel restrictions, test requirements continue

WestJet has again made significant cuts to its flight schedules as the airline continues to navigate the barriers facing air travel due to COVID-19.

The Calgary-based company said Monday that flights in March have been consolidated.

In a news release, WestJet complained that air travel is the most tested, yet most restricted consumer activity in Canada.

"Travel advisories, restrictions and testing requirements were meant to be temporary, yet our industry has now reached an impasse that is severely impacting the recovery of our airline and sector," WestJet interim president and CEO Harry Taylor said.

“Canada remains the only country among the G7 nations to still require mandatory pre-departure and on-arrival PCR testing,” continued Taylor. “Countries across the globe are recognizing the importance of travel and tourism on economic recovery and we are witnessing them take measures to safely re-open their borders and make sensible adjustments to overall travel guidance and testing requirements.

"It is disappointing that Canada remains stagnant in its approach and continues to make travel inaccessible and punitive for Canadians and inbound tourists."

The airline is advocating for a return to arrivals testing only and the elimination of quarantine and isolation for travellers awaiting their results after returning to Canada.

WestJet says passengers affected by the flight schedule reduction will be notified of changes to their itineraries by email.

The airline previously cancelled 20 per cent of its February flights and 15 per cent of its January flights.