What's open and closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend

    Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend:

    Calgary Transit

    Calgary Transitwill be operating on a Sunday level of service on Heritage Day (Monday, Aug.  5,) and the call centre and customer service centres will be closed.

    Closure of City Hall/Bow Valley College to 39 Avenue

    On Friday, Aug. 2, the northbound track at Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be closed starting at 8 p.m. until end of service. The southbound platform at Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be accessible for both directions of travel during this time.

    Then, starting Saturday, Aug. 3, the Red Line will be closed between City Hall/Bow Valley College and 39 Avenue stations until the very early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 6.

    Shuttle buses will provide service between these stations, and a separate Football Express shuttle will run between Chinook and Banff Trail Stations on Sunday, Aug. 4 for the Stampeders game. 

    The CTrains will be fully back up and running by start of service on Tuesday, Aug. 6. 

    Parking in Calgary parking authority spots

    No payment is required for on-street parking in ParkPlus zones on Heritage Day, and weekend rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) parkades and surface lots.

    Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark, Heritage Park and the University District.

    The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on Heritage Day.

    Arenas and athletic parks

    Will be closed on Heritage Day. Regular operating hours on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug.4.   

    Soccer centre

    Closed on Heritage Day. Regular operating hours on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug.4.   

    Leisure centres

    Both Village Square Leisure Centre and Southland Leisure Centre will be closed on Heritage Day.

    Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room) on Saturday, Aug. 3.

    On Sunday, Aug. 4, the Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room).

    Southland Leisure Centre will be open on will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room) on Saturday, Aug. 3.

    On Sunday, Aug. 4, the Southland Leisure Centre will be open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room).

    City of Calgary art centres

    The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on Heritage Day.

    Landfills

    All three Calgary landfills will be open on Heritage Day.

    City of Calgary golf courses and driving rangers

    Will be open as usual on Heritage Day.

