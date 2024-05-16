What's open and closed in Calgary over the May 2024 long weekend

CALGARY
    Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Victoria Day long weekend…

    Calgary Transit

    Calgary Transit says buses, CTrains and On Demand service will operate with a Sunday level of service on Victoria Day (Monday, May 20).

    From Saturday, May 18 to the very early hours of Tuesday, May 21, 2024, all downtown stations along Seventh Avenue, as well as Victoria Park/Stampede Station and a few surrounding stations, will be closed. The closure will impact both the red and blue lines.

    For information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.

    Calgary parking

    There will be free parking in on-street ParkPlus zones on Victoria Day.

    Weekend rates apply at all Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots.

    Regular parking rates will be in effect at the Telus Spark, University District, Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park.

    Landfills

    The East Calgary Landfill will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, while the Spyhill Landfill and the Shepard Landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    On Saturday, all three will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    On Sunday, only the East Calgary Landfill will be open – from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    On Victoria Day, the East Calgary Landfill will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Spyhill and Shepard landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Recreation centres

    All City of Calgary arenas will be closed on Victoria Day, as well as the Calgary Soccer Centre.

    Regular hours of operation for these facilities will resume on May 21.

    Leisure centres

    Southland Leisure Centre hours:

    • Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 1 to 9 p.m. (pool and steam room);
    • Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 1 to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room);
    • Sunday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room); and,
    • Victoria Day: Closed.

    Village Square Leisure Centre hours

    • Friday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 12 to 8 p.m. (pool and steam room);
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room);
    • Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 1 to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room); and,
    • Victoria Day: Closed

    City of Calgary art centres

    The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will both be closed on Victoria Day

    Devonian gardens

    Devonian Gardens, located in the Core Shopping Centre, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Victoria Day.

    Heritage Park

    Heritage Park's historical village opens for the season on Friday at noon.

    Then, from Saturday on it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., before hours change in the fall.

    Gasoline Alley is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting on Saturday.

    Telus Spark

    The Telus Spark is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Victoria Day.

    The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

    The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last admission at 4 p.m. for non-members and 5 p.m. for members.

