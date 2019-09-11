Calgarians have some big decisions to make as Canada’s 43rd Federal Election campaign officially begins on Wednesday.

There are 10 seats up for grabs in Calgary. The city has historically voted conservative, but elected two Liberal members of parliament in the last 2015 election.

Kent Hehr, was elected in the riding of Calgary-Centre by less than 1000 votes in a victory over Conservative Joan Crockatt, who previously held the seat from 2012 to 2015.

Hehr took office and was named Minister of Veterans Affairs. He was then shuffled to Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities before resigning from a cabinet position in January of 2018 after allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced from when he was an Alberta MLA for Calgary-Buffalo.

The other Liberal elected in 2015 was Darshan Kang. Just two years later in 2017, he was found by his peers to have sexually harassed a member of his office staff.

An all-party committee ordered Kang to go to conciliation and training over founded allegations of sexual harassment.

Kang apologized to the victim for unintentionally causing her difficulty and left the Liberal caucus to sit as an independent last summer after a staffer alleged he had sexually harassed and assaulted her.

Running in Kang’s place for the Liberals in Calgary-Skyview this time around will be former broadcaster Nirmala Naidoo. She will take on Calgary lawyer Jag Sahota who will run for the Conservatives.

Calgarians head to the polls alongside the rest of the nation on October 21.

Here is a full list of Calgary ridings and candidates for the 43rd Federal Election:

Calgary-Centre

Kent Hehr, Liberal

Greg McLean, Conservative

Unknown, NDP

Thana Boonlert, Green

Chevy R. Johnston, PPC

Eden Gould, APPC

David Pawlowski, CHP

Calgary Confederation

Jordan Stein, Liberal

Len Webber, Conservative

Unknown, NDP

Natalie AM Odd, Green

Colin C. Korol, PPC

Jamie Bockmuehl, Rhino

Calgary Forest Lawn

Naser Al-Kukhun, Liberal

Jasraj S. Hallan, Conservative

Joseph M. Pimlott, NDP

William Carnegie, Green

Dave Levesque, PPC

Esther Sutherland, CHP

Calgary Heritage

Scott Forsyth, Liberal

Bob Benzen, Conservative

Unknown, NDP

Unknown, Green

Stephanie Hoeppner, PPC

Larry Heather, CHP

Calgary Midnapore

Unknown, Liberal

Stephanie Kusie, Conservative

Unknown, NDP

Unknown, Green

Edward Gao, PPC

Calgary Nose Hill

Josephine Tsang, Liberal

Michelle Rempel, Conservative

Unknown, NDP

Jocelyn Grosse, Green

Kelly G. Lorencz, PPC

Calgary Rocky Ridge

Todd Kathol, Liberal

Pat Kelly, Conservative

Unknown, NDP

Catriona M. Wright, Green

Tyler Poulin, PPC

Andrew Cho, Rhino

Calgary Shepard

Del Arnold, Liberal

Tom Kmiec, Conservative

Unknown, NDP

Evelyn Tanaka, Green

Kyle B.A. Scott, PPC

Dagan Borrowman, Rhino

Calgary Signal Hill

Ghada Alatrash, Liberal

Ron Liepert, Conservative

Unknown, NDP

Unknown, Green

Gordon Squire, PPC

Calgary Skyview