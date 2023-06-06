Wildfire caused 'no significant damage' to oilfield operations, Cenovus says
Calgary-based Cenovus Energy says it has safely restarted a portion of its production that was shut down because of the threat of wildfires in northern and central Alberta.
The company said Monday it restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of the 85,000 BOE/d that was impacted by the wildfire risk. That production came from its Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas.
"Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to production within seven to 10 days, which represents approximately 20,000 BOE/d," Cenovus wrote in a statement on Monday.
The company says staff have been able to access the affected sites and "no significant damage has been identified."
Cenovus says it is closely monitoring the wildfire situation and its impact on its operations. So far, neither its oilsands operations nor Lloydminster complex have been affected.
"Cenovus is grateful for the efforts of its teams who worked tirelessly to keep the company's people and assets safe, as well as the continued support of provincial emergency management teams and firefighters."
The company says it has contributed $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to assist in relief efforts.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | MPs pressing rapporteur David Johnston on foreign interference
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston is being questioned by MPs at committee about his role, his report into election meddling, his decision against a public inquiry, and allegations of a conflict of interest.
Prince Harry gets his day in court against tabloids he accuses of blighting his life
Prince Harry entered a courtroom witness box Tuesday, swearing to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
Parents being stretched thin saving up for children's education: survey
Many Canadian parents are stretching themselves thin — even going as far as to postpone their retirement in some cases — in order to help pay for their children’s education, according to a new survey.
Multiple investigations underway after B.C. woman’s suspicious death in Australia
Police in Australia are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who used to live in Surrey, BC, after her body was found in her apartment on the outskirts of Sydney.
Ukraine dam collapse triggers emergency, Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed Tuesday, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war rushed to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the emergency.
What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine and what happened?
A huge Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine was breached on Tuesday, unleashing floodwaters across the war zone.
Astrud Gilberto, singer of 'The Girl from Ipanema,' dead at 83
Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on 'The Girl from Ipanema' made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died at age 83.
Credit card balances increase in first quarter as mortgage market slows: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit demand was high in the first quarter of the year while the mortgage market saw a significant slowdown.
Edmonton
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
Why experts agree Edmontonians should report non-criminal 'hate incidents' to police
Edmonton police launched a new tool Monday to encourage reports of "hate incidents," something officers believe will help them track people who may escalate to "hate crimes."
-
Parents being stretched thin saving up for children's education: survey
Many Canadian parents are stretching themselves thin — even going as far as to postpone their retirement in some cases — in order to help pay for their children’s education, according to a new survey.
Vancouver
-
'When, not if': British Columbians warned to prepare for wildfire evacuations
The provincial wildfire service is warning British Columbians to have a go-bag and make an evacuation plan with this year's wildfire season off to an alarming start.
-
How could a Bank of Canada rate hike impact B.C.’s housing market?
Real estate experts say B.C.’s housing market is heating back after cooling off due to rising interest rates but the future is uncertain as several economists expect the Bank of Canada to hike rates again.
-
Multiple investigations underway after B.C. woman’s suspicious death in Australia
Police in Australia are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who used to live in Surrey, BC, after her body was found in her apartment on the outskirts of Sydney.
Atlantic
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Early morning Moncton duplex fire displaces 9 people
Nine people have been left temporarily homeless after a fire at a duplex in Moncton, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
37 more municipalities find themselves on the province's housing naughty list
The province is revealing its housing cards, as 37 more municipalities have been identified as the next group that will be required to create housing targets in their communities to help combat the ongoing housing shortfall.
-
Wildfire burning out of control near Port Alberni reaches 20 hectares
A wildfire that has been burning out of control on Vancouver Island since Sunday morning is now estimated to cover approximately 20 hectares of dense forest near Port Alberni.
-
National Range Day comes to Port Alberni with period costumes, weapons
Saturday was National Range Day, which recognizes the use of legal firearms and celebrates sports such as skeet shooting target practice.
Toronto
-
Widow whose husband was killed by speeding Ontario police officer told misconduct was 'not serious'
A grieving widow whose husband was run over and killed by a speeding OPP officer can't believe the force told her it won't hold a public hearing into the case because it decided the misconduct was 'not serious.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Toronto
Police say a woman was struck and killed in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.
-
Man arrested after allegedly threatening 2 Toronto daycare centres
A man who allegedly made threats against two east-end Toronto daycare centres on Monday has been arrested.
Montreal
-
Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon. A source told CTV News that the victim is Francesco Del Balso, who has links to Montreal's Mafia.
-
A man, 25, was electrocuted and died while working in Laval
A 25-year-old man has died after being electrocuted while working at a private residence in Laval on Tuesday morning.
-
Quebec premier and minister are going to regions ravaged by forest fires
The numerous forest fires raging in certain regions of Quebec have led to thousands of evacuations since the weekend and continue to threaten infrastructure on Tuesday. Temporary accommodation centres have been opened in nine municipalities on the Côte-Nord, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, to accommodate evacuees.
Ottawa
-
Special air quality statement remains in effect for Ottawa and area
A special air quality statement remains in effect for the National Capital Region.
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Capital Pride gets federal money for security
Capital Pride will be receiving money from the federal government to cover costs of added security measures at this year's Pride parade and other events.
Kitchener
-
'Such outcomes are unspeakable': Fatal fire in Waterloo under investigation
Flames and smoke could be seen shooting out of a home on Graham Street in Waterloo shortly after midnight on Monday, creating a scene that firefighters say was intense before they arrived.
-
18-year-old caught going nearly twice the speed limit gets mother's car impounded: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged an 18-year-old after they say he was caught going nearly twice the speed limit in his mother's car.
-
Road rage in Baden leads to gun charges: WRPS
A Wilmot Township man is facing a long list of charges after an alleged road rage incident in Baden.
Saskatoon
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
Heat warnings continue across eastern Sask. with some relief mid week: Environment Canada
Heat warnings remain in effect for much of eastern Saskatchewan on Tuesday with highs into the 30s and humidex values approaching the 40 degree mark.
Northern Ontario
-
Widow whose husband was killed by speeding Ontario police officer told misconduct was 'not serious'
A grieving widow whose husband was run over and killed by a speeding OPP officer can't believe the force told her it won't hold a public hearing into the case because it decided the misconduct was 'not serious.'
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Winnipeg trying to bring remains of fallen husband home
A Ukrainian woman who now lives in Winnipeg is hoping one day she will be able to bring her husband's remains to her new home, a place he hoped one day he too would be able to call home.
-
Extreme heat to end soon in Manitoba
The extreme heat in Manitoba is expected to end soon.
-
MPI suing province, Manitoba construction company over road work that damaged vehicles
Manitoba Public Insurance is suing the Manitoba government, a Manitoba construction company and an unidentified employee for more than $31,000 saying road work damaged 12 vehicles in 2021.
Regina
-
Heat warnings continue across eastern Sask. with some relief mid week: Environment Canada
Heat warnings remain in effect for much of eastern Saskatchewan on Tuesday with highs into the 30s and humidex values approaching the 40 degree mark.
-
#JustCurious: A zipper merging lesson
#JustCurious Here's a lesson in how to zipper merge
-
Feds warn 2023 on track to be the worst fire season ever seen in Canada
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says images of wildfires burning across the country are some of the most severe ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.