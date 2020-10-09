CALGARY -- Crews are continuing to fight a huge wildfire in a mountainous region west of Calgary that flared up earlier this week.

The Devil's Head wildfire, in the Municipal District of Bighorn, was classified as out-of-control by provincial authorities earlier this week.

Officials say there has been little change in the fire since that time and it has since grown to 3,624 hectares in size. However, there has been a massive response to bring the blaze under control.

"There are 122 wildland firefighters, 12 helicopters, one air tanker and 18 pieces of heavy equipment fighting this wildfire," said Melissa Story, community relations specialist with Alberta's Wildfire Management Branch.

Earlier in the week, residents in the nearby hamlet of Benchlands were put on alert to evacuate if necessary.

The M.D. of Bighorn says that situation hasn't changed.

"Weather is forecasted to be cooler with gusty wind, which may increase fire behaviour," the municipality wrote in an update Friday. "Residents are still asked to remain prepared for evacuation if that becomes necessary."

