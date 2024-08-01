Wildfire near Water Valley, Alta., under control

A wildfire near Water Valley, Alta., has been brought under control.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Alberta Wildfire said the fire (CWF-057), located 25 kilometres west of Water Valley is now classified as under control after previously being classified as being held.

“The fire was again scanned last night. A small number of hot spots remain and will be the focus of continuing suppression efforts,” Alberta Wildfire said in its update.

The fire is estimated to have burned 48.8 hectares.

On Thursday, 38 wildland firefighters, two helicopters and two water tenders were on hand to battle the blaze.

A temporary area closure near the wildfire will remain in place while crews continue fire suppression work.

Some road closures have been lifted, including Highway 579 (Harold Creek Road) and Highway 40.

The Burnt Timber and Fallen Timber South public recreation areas are also open. Stud Creek Road (Burnt Timber Road) remains closed, however.

The closure includes areas south of the Red Deer River, east of Highway 40, west of the public land use zone (PLUZ) border and north of Highway 579.

All public lands, OHV trails and random camping areas remain closed within the closure zone.

Water Valley is located approximately 81 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

Since the start of the year, crews have responded to 63 wildfires in the Calgary Forest Area (CFA), which have burned 61.5 hectares.

Wildfire danger in the CFA remains extreme.

“A heat warning is once again in effect across much of the CFA this week with daytime high temperatures trending into the 30s,” Alberta Wildfire said.

“The CFA will remain under extreme wildfire danger until a significant change in weather patterns occurs.”

A fire ban remains in place in the CFA.

The Calgary Forest Area includes a large area in southwestern Alberta, stretching from areas west of Carstairs, Cochrane and Calgary, down to west of Pincher Creek.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 116 active wildfires throughout Alberta’s Forest Protection Area.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 1,008 wildfires recorded in the Forest Protection Area that have burned 561,781 hectares (ha).

Wildfire Alberta has an interactive map of every wildfire in the Forest Protection Area on its website.