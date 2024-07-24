Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures

A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.

The fire is burning about 25 kilometres west of the community of Water Valley, Alta.

Water Valley is located in the Municipal District (MD) of Mountain View County, and sits about 60 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

An evacuation alert for the area near the fire was issued on Tuesday evening.

In it, officials said a reception centre had been set up at Water Valley Community Hall.

Residents outside of the evacuation area were warned they should be prepared to leave their properties with "minimal notification" when advised.

According to the latest update, issued Tuesday evening, the fire is out of control and estimated to be 85 hectares in size.

Meanwhile, Sundre RCMP have put several road closures in place due to area wildfires, including:

North boundary: Burnt Timbers Road at the Intersection with Hwy 40, and the Trunk Intersection of 734 & Township Road 302(a) at Range Road 73 (a);

Burnt Timbers Road at the Intersection with Hwy 40, and the Trunk Intersection of 734 & Township Road 302(a) at Range Road 73 (a); East boundary: Burnt Timbers Road 303(b) at Range Road 64(a) - Gas Plant access closed;

Burnt Timbers Road 303(b) at Range Road 64(a) - Gas Plant access closed; South boundary : Range Road 579 to Dock Mills Rd at Township Road 294 (B); and

: Range Road 579 to Dock Mills Rd at Township Road 294 (B); and West boundary: Highway 40 at Harrold Creek Road 579.

The town of Sundre is located about 35 kilometres north of Water Valley, and 100 kilometres north of Calgary.