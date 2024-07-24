Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
The fire is burning about 25 kilometres west of the community of Water Valley, Alta.
Water Valley is located in the Municipal District (MD) of Mountain View County, and sits about 60 kilometres northwest of Calgary.
An evacuation alert for the area near the fire was issued on Tuesday evening.
In it, officials said a reception centre had been set up at Water Valley Community Hall.
Residents outside of the evacuation area were warned they should be prepared to leave their properties with "minimal notification" when advised.
According to the latest update, issued Tuesday evening, the fire is out of control and estimated to be 85 hectares in size.
Meanwhile, Sundre RCMP have put several road closures in place due to area wildfires, including:
- North boundary: Burnt Timbers Road at the Intersection with Hwy 40, and the Trunk Intersection of 734 & Township Road 302(a) at Range Road 73 (a);
- East boundary: Burnt Timbers Road 303(b) at Range Road 64(a) - Gas Plant access closed;
- South boundary: Range Road 579 to Dock Mills Rd at Township Road 294 (B); and
- West boundary: Highway 40 at Harrold Creek Road 579.
The town of Sundre is located about 35 kilometres north of Water Valley, and 100 kilometres north of Calgary.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian company at the centre of alleged international pyramid scheme: authorities
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Host city revealed for 2034 Winter Olympic Games
Salt Lake City was awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday following a vote of the International Olympic Committee.
Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor
A plane crashed Wednesday just after taking off from Nepal’s capital, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Stan Bowman named Edmonton Oilers general manager
Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman was announced as the Edmonton Oilers' general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations Wednesday morning.
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
Premier says fine-tuning needed for alert system after miscommunicated Jasper evacuation timing
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial back on witness stand for third day
One of two men charged with conspiring to murder RCMP officers at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade two years ago will return to the witness stand for a third straight day.
Lethbridge prisoner on the loose after escaping from correctional centre work crew
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
'Looked awesome': Accused in murder-conspiracy trial says unaware gun prohibited
One of two men charged with conspiring to murder RCMP officers at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade two years ago testified Tuesday he wasn't aware that the custom-made rifle he had purchased was a prohibited weapon.
Police identify women found dead in English Bay, say cases are not connected
In an update Tuesday evening, police say they have identified the two women who were found dead on Vancouver beaches one day after the other.
EXCLUSIVE Metro Vancouver hospital turned away patients at emergency department
Patients who went to Mission Memorial Hospital’s emergency department on Tuesday evening were told to go to Abbotsford General or Maple Ridge hospitals, the first time a Metro Vancouver acute care facility has turned away patients due to critical staffing shortages.
The B.C. towns that jumped to help Jasper fire evacuees
Small-town B.C. has a reputation for being friendly and full of culture, but on Monday evening they showed just how quickly they can jump into action when there's a crisis in another province.
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 50 hectares as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
An 11-year-old girl selling handmade gemstone bracelets on her porch had most of her crafts stolen last week, according to authorities on Vancouver Island.
-
In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
-
Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled
Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
'It affects the whole day': Regina daycares limiting time outdoors due to smoke
Regina YMCA Childcare Centres are limiting kids' time outdoors due to the wildfire smoke.
-
The Government of Saskatchewan turned the sod on six new affordable housing units in Regina on Tuesday.
-
Patrons of the Saskatchewan Science Centre may have noticed a certain bird of prey has been missing this past year.
BREAKING 2 dead, 2 injured after 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
BREAKING 'No one wants to be struck in traffic:' Gardiner construction will be completed one year ahead of schedule
The provincial government says it is giving Toronto $73 million in order to speed up rehabilitation work on the latest stretch of the Gardiner Expressway by a year.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Montreal, risk of tornado
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southwestern Quebec.
-
A group of residents in a Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue townhouse development say they thought they were living in a protected greenspace until bulldozers came in. Now they claim they bought something the builder couldn't deliver.
-
Chances to win big in upcoming Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49
More than $100 million is up for grabs in the upcoming Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots.
N.B. crews battle fire at transportation building
New Brunswick fire crews battled a fire at a Petitcodiac building on Tuesday night.
-
The Nova Scotia RCMP says two young boys missing from Lower Sackville have been found safe.
-
'I had to go into hiding': Manitoba man still being harassed after charges into alleged human trafficking ring dropped
A man whose charges were stayed following an investigation into an alleged child sex trafficking ring in Portage la Prairie says his life has been ruined.
-
A sentencing hearing is expected to begin today in Toronto for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault last fall.
-
The founder of a Winnipeg outreach program was ticketed for trespassing while helping a group of evicted tenants.
-
Canada is sending 338 athletes to the Olympic Games in Paris, including 26 from Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
-
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
-
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
-
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
Fatal ATV incident in Ramara Twp.
Police are investigating the death of a man in Ramara Township.
-
A float plane crashed into Lake St. John mid-afternoon Tuesday.
-
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Kitchener woman hopes Ont. follows other provinces in covering rare cancer drug
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
-
More details have been shared about the vision for the yet-to-be-named hospital.
-
Police are investigating after a Glen Morris, Ont. man died after reportedly drowning in the Grand River.
Young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy
For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.
-
Early this afternoon, a man entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East, and left without paying for items that he picked up inside. He was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed.
-
Matthew's House in need of skilled trades volunteers
Matthew’s House in Windsor Is looking for financial and sweat equity support to help with some recent renovations.
-
University of Windsor president Dr. Robert Gordon is on medical leave for about one month.
-
