    • Wildfire safety workshop in Canmore Monday

    Crews work to contain a wildfire east of Canmore, Alta., in 2021. (File) Crews work to contain a wildfire east of Canmore, Alta., in 2021. (File)
    Experts are warning that Alberta could be facing a difficult wildfire season this year.

    The combination of global climate change and El Niño is driving the risk of fire.

    Previous years saw Calgarians suffering due to wildfire smoke.

    A workshop will be held on Monday in Canmore to help people minimize the dangers.

    Participants will learn practical tips for staying safe and can ask questions.

    The workshop begins at 2:30 p.m at the Canmore Recreation Centre.

