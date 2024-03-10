Wildfire safety workshop in Canmore Monday

Experts are warning that Alberta could be facing a difficult wildfire season this year.

The combination of global climate change and El Niño is driving the risk of fire.

Previous years saw Calgarians suffering due to wildfire smoke.

A workshop will be held on Monday in Canmore to help people minimize the dangers.

Participants will learn practical tips for staying safe and can ask questions.

The workshop begins at 2:30 p.m at the Canmore Recreation Centre.