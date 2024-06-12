Wind gusts reached over 100 km/h in these Alberta communities

A swath of thunderstorms brought windy conditions to communities throughout Alberta on Tuesday night, with gusts reaching over 100 km/h in some spots.

The storms moved across Alberta, including the QE2 corridor from Edmonton to Calgary, leading to gusts and minor wind damage, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Bellshill, Alta., located approximately 180 kilometres east of Red Deer, saw the strongest gusts at 111 km/hr.

Gleichen, Alta., located approximately 86 kilometres east of Calgary, saw the second fastest gusts at 106 km/h.

Gusts at the Calgary airport clocked in just under the century mark, at 98 km/h.

The system produced apparent gustnados on Tuesday night, with one spotted around 5:15 p.m. east of Innisfail along Highway 590, and another at 5:45 p.m. east of Ponoka on Highway 822.

The strong winds also caused some damage and mess in neighbourhoods around Calgary.

Some of the other Alberta communities with high maximum wind gusts over 90 km/h on Tuesday night include:

Esther – 98 km/h;

Bassano – 96 km/h;

Buffalo – 96 km/h;

Atlee – 94 km/h;

Keoma – 94 km/h;

Finnegan – 94 km/h;

Pollockville – 93 km/h;

Mundare – 93 km/h;

Lloydminster – 91 km/h;

Rosemary – 91 km/h;

Holden – 91 km/h; and

Killam – 91 km/h.

The maximum wind gust data is accurate as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday. ECCC notes its weather summaries can include preliminary or unofficial information.