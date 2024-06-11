Storms produce gustnados in southern Alberta, topple trees onto homes in Calgary

Wicked winds ripped through southern Alberta on Tuesday evening.

What appeared to be a gustnado – a whirlwind kicked up by thunderstorm winds – was seen around 5:15 p.m. east of Innisfail along Highway 590.

Another apparent gustnado turned up around 5:45 p.m. east of Ponoka on Highway 822.

What appeared to be a gustnado – a whirlwind kicked up by thunderstorm winds – was seen around 5:15 p.m. east of Innisfail along Highway 590. Another apparent gustnado turned up around 5:45 p.m. east of Ponoka on Highway 822.

Strong gusts blew through Calgary as well, leaving a mess behind for many.

The strong gusts caused a big tree to come crashing down on a home in the northwest community of Highlands.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Nobody was hurt but it did cause damage to the roof and cracked the home's drywall on the inside.

One of the men living inside says older trees often break during storms but have never hit the home before Tuesday.

Strong gusts blew through Calgary as well, leaving a mess behind for many.

A similar scene occurred in Beddington Heights.

All unplanned power outages in Calgary experienced during the storm have since been fixed.