Winning $50M lottery ticket purchased in Calgary

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says someone bought a Lotto 6-49 ticket in Calgary that won big this weekend.

The lucky ticket holder won $50 million on the Dec. 9 Gold Ball draw.

"The holidays are here and $50 million can go a long way in making those holiday wishes come true," said a Monday news release from WCLC.

"We want to hear from the winner (or winners) and get this epic prize into their hands. So, check your tickets, Calgary!"

The Gold Ball draw-winning selection was: 25957733-01.

The winner has one year to claim their prize.