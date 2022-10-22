Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Calgary
Someone around Calgary looks like they're going to have a very happy Saturday.
That's because Lotto Max announced that someone who bought a ticket in Calgary won the $70 million jackpot Friday night.
The winning ticket came on the 21st draw since the jackpot started growing in mid-August.
Lotto Max said in a release that it's the second time a $70 million jackpot has come from a ticket sold in Alberta. The first came in April, when a Regina resident bought a ticket in Dunmore, Alta., en route to a family a ski trip in B.C.
The winning ticket matched seven of seven winning numbers – 1, 9,25, 35, 41, 43, and 50. The odds of matching seven out of seven are approximately one in 33 million.
A second ticket sold in Calgary matched six of seven winning numbers and the bonus number 40, winning $274, 059.80.
Calgary ticket holders can check their tickets on the Lotto Max website, by downloading the Lotto Spot app, or by calling 403-275-8101.
