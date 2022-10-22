Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Calgary

The winning ticket in the $70 million Lotto Max draw was sold in Calgary The winning ticket in the $70 million Lotto Max draw was sold in Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pro-Trump group gathers intel for its war on voting machines

A special report by Reuters looks at prominent allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump who promote stolen-election conspiracy theories and fuel a campaign to promote the Trump-backed agenda of eliminating electronic voting machines and returning to hand-counted paper ballots.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina