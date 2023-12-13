Winter weather returns to Calgary Thursday

After reaching a double digit high of 12 degrees on Wednesday, southern Alberta will see a blast of wintry weather roll through on Thursday.

Models are showing the potential for a rain or freezing rain to start as early as 7 a.m turning into snow by around 1 p.m.

While snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the BC interior, this fast moving low is not expected to dump too much snow on the east side of the Rockies.

Anticipate about 2-4 centimeters of snow, or about 1-2 mm of rain.

With a high of just two degrees on Thursday there is the potential for this rain/snow mix to produce messy road conditions during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

The system will move out of the province by early Friday morning, with more high pressure in the upper atmosphere moving in.

That will allow for more stable conditions to take hold by the weekend with temperatures once again trending above freezing by Saturday.

